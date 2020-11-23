  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This top-rated Logitech wireless mouse is $10 at Staples for Black Friday

By

Staples Black Friday sales have already kicked off and you can find a wide variety of tech gadgets on sale. If you’re looking to snag a wireless mouse on the cheap, the Logitech M325 Wireless Mouse is currently on sale for just $10 — down $8 from its original price of $18. Don’t wait too long, buy this heavily discounted computer accessory today.

There’s always a need for a new wireless mouse, especially since most of us are still stuck working from home. Rarely will you ever find a must-have, top-rated mouse below $10. Your best bet is to grab this Logitech wireless mouse today, at such a low price we expect it to sell out at lightning speed.

The Logitech M325 Wireless Mouse allows for ambidextrous control and features a minimalist design that blends into your workspace. It also comes with batteries preinstalled, so you don’t have to worry about power for about 18 months. The three-button design also makes it easy for you to click and scroll, no matter where you are. Connect this mouse to your laptop, desktop, or any other device you desire without worrying about pesky cords and clutter. The compact design also makes this wireless mouse extremely portable, so you can use your device on-the-go or on those long train commutes. It’s also perfect for long haul travel and will fit snuggly into your carry on. What’s more, you even get a three-year warranty so you know your new mouse is going to last you a long time with no hassles.

For just $10, this Logitech wireless mouse is a steal and definitely worth the investment — especially if you have $10 to spare. You can even pick up a new keyboard to pair with your mouse with these Black Friday wireless keyboard deals. There’s a lot of great Black Friday deals on computing devices out there so make sure you check those out.

More wireless mouse deals available now

Not the mouse for you? Check out these other Black Friday wireless mouse deals to find your match. Also, explore all these other Black Friday deals if you’re looking for any other tech gadgets you need to strike off your holiday shopping list.
Expires soon

Logitech G604 Wireless Gaming Mouse

$45 $100
Get the most out of your computer with the Logitech G604 wireless mouse, packed with six fully programmable thumb buttons and a multitude of other features to work and play as efficiently as possible.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Logitech M325 Optical Wireless Ambidextrous Mouse

$10 $18
This Logitech mouse is not just functional but looks sleek as well. It pairs with computers through a small USB receiver and runs on AA batteries. It's also compact which offers on-the-go convenience.
Buy at Staples
Expires soon

Logitech M325 Wireless Mouse

$10 $18
If you want an easy-to-use mouse without any of the frazzle that comes with more expensive mouses, the Logtech M325 is a great option for any home office.
Buy at Staples
Expires soon

Logitech M310 Wireless Mouse

$10 $18
In the market for a simple mouse? The Logitech M310 is a great option to complement any workspace, designed for easy use straight out of the box without a hitch.
Buy at Staples
Expires soon

Logitech M510 Wireless Mouse

$18 $25
The Logitech M510 wireless mouse provides impressive tracking precision with its 1,000-DPI sensor to give even the most demanding users pixel-perfect accuracy on any computer screen.
Buy at Staples
Expires soon

iMicro MO-WVEO01 2.4GHz Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse

$13 $20
Its egonomic vertical design helps reduce hand fatigue and carpal tunnel syndrome, which allows you to work and play more efficiently. The DPI can also be adjusted depending on your task.
Buy at Adorama
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Black Friday Deals 2020: Sales to shop today

black friday deals bfcm2020 blackfriday 201030

HP monitors heavily discounted at Staples for Black Friday — from $89

staples discounts desktop monitors this black friday hp deesktop monitor deal 2020

The best Black Friday wireless mouse deals for 2020

Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse

Best Black Friday wireless keyboard deals 2020: Apple, Logitech, Razer

dell xps desktop 2020 8000 series

Best Black Friday office chair deals 2020: AmazonBasics, Herman Miller, Serta

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair

The best Black Friday Instant Pot deals for 2020

instant pot lux duo nova smart wifi vortex plus air fryer deals mothers day sale 2020

Best Black Friday Philips Hue Deals 2020: Smart Bulbs and Starter Kits

Best Black Friday gaming chair deals 2020: AKRacing and GT Omega

Best Black Friday Ring Video Doorbell deals 2020: Doorbell 3 and Doorbell Pro

The best Black Friday robot vacuum deals for 2020

The best Black Friday Roomba deals for 2020

The Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals for 2020

Apple Watch 6 design

The best Black Friday smartphone deals for 2020

Best Black Friday Smartphone Deals

Best Black Friday Fitbit Deals 2020: Fitbit Charge 4 and Fitbit Versa 3

The best Black Friday Kindle deals for 2020