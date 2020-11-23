Staples Black Friday sales have already kicked off and you can find a wide variety of tech gadgets on sale. If you’re looking to snag a wireless mouse on the cheap, the Logitech M325 Wireless Mouse is currently on sale for just $10 — down $8 from its original price of $18. Don’t wait too long, buy this heavily discounted computer accessory today.

There’s always a need for a new wireless mouse, especially since most of us are still stuck working from home. Rarely will you ever find a must-have, top-rated mouse below $10. Your best bet is to grab this Logitech wireless mouse today, at such a low price we expect it to sell out at lightning speed.

The Logitech M325 Wireless Mouse allows for ambidextrous control and features a minimalist design that blends into your workspace. It also comes with batteries preinstalled, so you don’t have to worry about power for about 18 months. The three-button design also makes it easy for you to click and scroll, no matter where you are. Connect this mouse to your laptop, desktop, or any other device you desire without worrying about pesky cords and clutter. The compact design also makes this wireless mouse extremely portable, so you can use your device on-the-go or on those long train commutes. It’s also perfect for long haul travel and will fit snuggly into your carry on. What’s more, you even get a three-year warranty so you know your new mouse is going to last you a long time with no hassles.

For just $10, this Logitech wireless mouse is a steal and definitely worth the investment — especially if you have $10 to spare. You can even pick up a new keyboard to pair with your mouse with these Black Friday wireless keyboard deals. There’s a lot of great Black Friday deals on computing devices out there so make sure you check those out.

More wireless mouse deals available now

Not the mouse for you? Check out these other Black Friday wireless mouse deals to find your match. Also, explore all these other Black Friday deals if you’re looking for any other tech gadgets you need to strike off your holiday shopping list.

