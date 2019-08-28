If you’re looking to pick up a new laptop before the summer comes to an end, the best Labor Day sales for you have already arrived. Considering Labor Day usually coincides with many summer and back-to-school sales, right now is actually one of the best times of the year to find savings on premium laptops, 2-in-1s, tablets, and Chromebooks. Retailers like Dell, Lenovo, and HP have already dropped the full force of their sales with discounts on XPS 13 and Spectre x360 laptop deals leading the charge. If you’re looking for a solid Microsoft device, however, Amazon’s Labor Day sale is offering price cuts on the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 — $200 off

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is one of our favorite 2-in-1 laptop/tablet hybrids due to its compact design, processing power, and high-performing features. One complaint we did have was the Surface Pro 6’s ability as a stand-alone tablet, but if you pair it sturdy keyboard of the Surface type cover, you won’t need to worry about that. This tenacious 2-in-1 boasts a sleek design, with a 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824 PixelSense 10-point touchscreen, and rear- and front-facing cameras measuring 8.0 and 5.0 megapixels, respectively. Integrated microphones and stereo speakers provide a laptop-like audio experience in a tablet-sized package.

On the inside, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is powered by the venerable 8th Gen Intel Quad Core processors, with Windows 10 as its operating system, offering a higher level of flexibility than its Apple MacBook or Android counterparts. With 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, you get all the storage and performance users have come to expect from Microsoft’s Surface line of laptops and tablets. The four-cell lithium-ion battery enables 13.5 hours per charge, so the perfectly portable Surface Pro 6 is unlikely to power down on you when you’re on the go.

Buy Now

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 — $200 off

Considering how much laptop hardware has slimmed down over the past few years, it’s no surprise that ultrabooks like the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 are quickly becoming the future of portable PCs. The MacBook Air was one of the first to jump on this trend, but Apple is no longer the only game in town, and the Surface Laptop 2 is a solid alternative for all those Windows users out there. It has all the excellent build quality that we love about the Microsoft Surface series, right down to its beautiful 3:2 display, premium materials, 8th-gen Intel Core CPU, and generous battery life.

The Surface Laptop’s keyboard is especially great. This is particularly noteworthy as poor keyboards are a regular problem with these lightweight laptops. A $200 discount knocks the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 down to just $799 on Amazon right now, letting you score the Platinum grey model with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for $200 off.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations