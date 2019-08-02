Share

Mornings seem to get better after a good cup of coffee. Why must you go through the hassle of rushing to your local coffee shop only to end up waiting in line? Get your coffee fix right from the comforts of home with the Ninja 12-cup Programmable Coffee Maker (CE201). Amazon sure has a sweet spot as it reduces the price of this $100 brewer by 20%. Leave the bitterness behind and snag this coffee machine while its on sale for $80.

Ninja has long been a brand that brought us a wide range of household appliances geared to make our life simpler and better. Ninja’s CE201 comes equipped with custom brew technology that allows you to choose between classic or rich brew strengths. Whether you’re brewing for everyone or just yourself, this intuitive coffee maker lets you get it your way up to 12 full cups of coffee in one go. Should four cups or less suffice, be sure to press the setting for small batch to ensure the same great taste and temperature you’d get with a full carafe.

The Ninja CE201 features thermal flavor extraction, a combination of consistent temperature, blooming, and even saturation for a full-bodied cup every time. Like most drip coffee makers, Ninja’s CE201 would drain whatever amount of water you put into its 60-ounce removable reservoir so it would be nice to have your preferred coffee-to-water ratio dialed down. With 24-hour programmable delay brew, you can have a cup ready as soon as you wake up. And if you forget to do so, you can opt to take advantage of the mid-brew pause feature that allows you to pour yourself a cup at any point of the brew.

This sleek and compact coffee maker should be able to blend in or jazz up any countertop. Equipped with a precision warming plate, coffee can be kept hot up to four hours without compromising its taste and automatically shuts off after two hours. The glass carafe’s handle is accentuated with stainless steel and has a knuckle guard so you don’t burn yourself. Moreover, it has an extra-large showerhead and flavor straw that circulates coffee throughout the brew for even results.

You can count on the Ninja 12-cup Programmable Coffee Maker (CE201) to get you through those tough mornings and you might as well bank on Amazon to score $20 in savings. This deal already includes a coffee filter, so all you need now is great tasting coffee grounds then you should be all set.

Looking for more great stuff? Check out what we have on other coffee makers, Ninja appliances and more from our curated list of deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



