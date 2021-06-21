Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It’s time for Prime Day deals! Samsung fans who have been looking forward to Amazon’s annual shopping event to buy a new smartphone can start their shopping, as Prime Day Samsung Galaxy deals are now online. One of these offers is for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which Amazon is selling with a $350 discount to bring the smartphone’s price down to just $950, from its original price of $1,300. This is a Prime Day only deal!

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is outclassed by the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but it’s still a very capable Android smartphone with powerful specifications and packed with helpful features. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and 8GB of RAM for snappy performance, which you can enjoy through its 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

For those who love taking pictures, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 packs a 64-megapixel main sensor and 12-megapixel ultra-wide and telephoto cameras, with a maximum zoom level of 30x. The smartphone offers 128GB of storage, which is a lot of space for the pictures and videos that you will be taking with the device. Owners will also enjoy its intelligent battery, which learns how you use the smartphone and makes adjustments to optimize its battery life.

The S Pen, Samsung’s stylus that sets the Galaxy Note line apart, returns for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. The S Pen is very responsive to the point that it feels like you’re using a pen when you’re writing or drawing with it. The smartphone’s Link to Windows feature, meanwhile, lets you use your mobile apps on a Windows 10 computer, for seamless working between platforms.

If you want to buy a new Android smartphone for Prime Day, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is a solid option, especially with the discount that Amazon is offering in a deal that may be too good to be true. The smartphone is available at $350 off, lowering its price to just $950 from its original price of $1,300. There’s no telling how long stocks will last though, so if you want to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 for much cheaper than usual, don’t take too much time in thinking about it. Click that Buy Now button as soon as possible.

