Is this Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Prime Day deal too good to be true?

It’s time for Prime Day deals! Samsung fans who have been looking forward to Amazon’s annual shopping event to buy a new smartphone can start their shopping, as Prime Day Samsung Galaxy deals are now online. One of these offers is for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which Amazon is selling with a $350 discount to bring the smartphone’s price down to just $950, from its original price of $1,300. This is a Prime Day only deal!

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is outclassed by the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but it’s still a very capable Android smartphone with powerful specifications and packed with helpful features. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and 8GB of RAM for snappy performance, which you can enjoy through its 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

For those who love taking pictures, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 packs a 64-megapixel main sensor and 12-megapixel ultra-wide and telephoto cameras, with a maximum zoom level of 30x. The smartphone offers 128GB of storage, which is a lot of space for the pictures and videos that you will be taking with the device. Owners will also enjoy its intelligent battery, which learns how you use the smartphone and makes adjustments to optimize its battery life.

The S Pen, Samsung’s stylus that sets the Galaxy Note line apart, returns for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. The S Pen is very responsive to the point that it feels like you’re using a pen when you’re writing or drawing with it. The smartphone’s Link to Windows feature, meanwhile, lets you use your mobile apps on a Windows 10 computer, for seamless working between platforms.

If you want to buy a new Android smartphone for Prime Day, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is a solid option, especially with the discount that Amazon is offering in a deal that may be too good to be true. The smartphone is available at $350 off, lowering its price to just $950 from its original price of $1,300. There’s no telling how long stocks will last though, so if you want to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 for much cheaper than usual, don’t take too much time in thinking about it. Click that Buy Now button as soon as possible.

More Prime Day smartphone deals

Looking for something a bit different? You’re in luck — we’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day smartphone deals below.

OnePlus 8T (Unlocked)

$550 $750
OnePlus 8T, a 5G-capable mobile, is one of the best values on the Android market today, sporting flagship quality and features for a sub-flagship price.
Buy at Best Buy

OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Unlocked)

$900 $999
The OnePlus 8 Pro is one of our favorite OnePlus phones. It holds its own with the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S20 with its world-class display and buttery smooth performance — and it's cheaper.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (GSM Unlocked)

$670 $1,400
Half phone, half tablet, the unique Surface Duo is a versatile device that can handle all your daily mobile tech needs.
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

$272 $600
Grab the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone and score a free case or screen protector (your pick) to sweeten the deal.
Buy at Walmart
WITH ACTIVATION

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G (Sprint)

$300 $500
Thanks to its AMOLED+ screen, the A71 has a bigger and brighter display that lets you watch media and take photos and videos clearly. And with a 64MP main camera, you can capture moments in hi-res.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (Verizon)

Save up to $800 when you trade in your old or damaged phone.
With its long-lasting battery and 5G connectivity, the new Galaxy S21 is the ideal Samsung smartphone for those who want the a new flagship -- without paying nearly a grand.
Buy at Verizon
