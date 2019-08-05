Share

No matter what you need in a blender, Ninja is most likely to have what you’re looking for. A great all-around personal blender is the Ninja Chef Countertop Blender (CT805). Amazon has made it even more attractive by knocking 20% off its normal price, dropping it to just $160.

From making healthy breakfast drinks and frozen cocktails to creating savory spreads and scrumptious salad dressings, this blender can do it all. For liquids, blenders are better than food processors and have very basic differences. Upgrade your kitchen with a reliable and versatile meal-prep device by taking advantage of this cool deal.

The Ninja Chef Countertop Blender is your culinary dream come true. Equipped with a 1,500-watt advanced motor system, it can power through tough ingredients without bogging down. It also comes with a high-speed blending feature that can effectively liquefy ingredients to match restaurant quality, as well as next-generation blades with cyclonic action that can slice through anything. Whether you’re an experienced chef or amateur experimenting on recipes, this blender will help simplify and speed up your meal-prep game.

Perfecting your favorite drinks and dishes is as easy as pie with this blender. With variable speed control, it provides you with professional-level customization to help you achieve the desired outcome every time. There are 10 available speeds to choose from so you can precisely blend ingredients in a range of textures, from chunky salsas to the smoothest purees.

Ninja also built the blender with 10 pre-set Auto-iQ programs. This feature is designed to eliminate the guesswork out of meal and drink making, allowing you to get consistent, chef-quality results. Simply select a program with the touch of a button — soup, ice cream, puree, smoothie, extract, frozen drink, flour/mill, dip/salsa, nut butter, and dressing – and let the blender work its magic. Other clever functions are a timer that allows for multitasking and a Clean Program for quick cleanup. In case you’re running out of ideas or want to try out new dishes, you may want to check out the included 50-recipe booklet.

Whip up refreshing juices and delicious snacks for your friends and loved ones with the help of the versatile Ninja Chef Countertop Blender (CT805). Get it for a discounted price of $160 when you buy on Walmart.

