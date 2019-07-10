Digital Trends
The Ninja Smart Screen Blender gets a 37% discount on Amazon

Kaitlyn Gilles
Bulk up on early Prime Day Deals while making meal prep more efficient with a blender to whip up all sorts of food and drinks from your kitchen. Countertop blenders make for versatile kitchen appliances to mix, puree, and emulsify ingredients. From making a healthy batch of hummus to something as tasty as milkshakes or margaritas, the best blenders open you up to a whole new list of possibilities. The Ninja Smart Screen Blender (CT650) is currently selling at a discounted price of $82 on Amazon, a sweet 37% price cut from its list price if $130.

The countertop blender from Ninja is designed with a sleek matte black frame and base with a responsive touchscreen to take blending a notch higher. The blender is equipped with four chef-designed Auto-iQ programs of pulsing and pausing. These pre-set patterns make it easier for you to create something as simple as a smoothie to transforming frozen ingredients into decadent ice cream.

With one tap of a finger, the smart touchscreen lets you switch between automatic programs to manual so that you can freely craft and customize recipes to your exact specifications. There are a total of three manual controls for low, high, as well as for pulse settings. Unlike blenders with mylar buttons, the touchscreen attached to this blender makes it more intuitive, durable, and a lot easier to clean. It is important to note that you should refrain from using abrasive cloths or brushes to clean as it may scratch or dull the surface of either the motor base or the control panel.

The 1,000-watt base of the CT650 blender comes with Ninja’s Total Crushing Pitcher that can blast through almost any tough ingredient such as ice or whole fruits within seconds. There may be fancier blenders available in this market but the Ninja Smart Screen Blender (CT650) has enough power to deliver 64 ounces of finely blended drinks, sauces, and dips for a quick pick-me-up in the morning or to cater a spur-of-the-moment get-together.

Blenders are a great addition to any kitchen as it simplifies various processes and brings you closer to enjoying delicious concoctions with mere presses of a button. The Ninja Smart Screen Blender (CT650) is yours for $82 — that’s a $48 in savings from Amazon. After all, blenders are meant to break down ingredients, not wallets.

Looking for more great options? Check out our roundups on the best blenders of 2019, other Ninja kitchen Appliances, and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

