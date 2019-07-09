Digital Trends
Amazon offers reconditioned Vitamix Ascent A2500 blenders for under $300

Timothy Taylor
By
vitamix ascent blenders blender series

Nothing quite refreshes more than a glass of cold fruit juice or smoothie on a hot day. Nowadays, blenders don’t just make frozen beverages. These versatile kitchen appliances can also purée vegetables, grind coffee and nuts, make frozen treats, and can often serve as a food processor. If you’re looking into buying one, the Vitamix Ascent A2500 smart blender is an excellent option. This ultra high-end blender is revered by chefs and kitchen experts around the world for its powerful motor, innovation, and versatility.

Right now, renewed units are being sold on Amazon as part of its early Prime Day deals, which by the way officially starts on July 15. The devices normally retail for$400, but now you can save $120 and get one for only $280.

The Vitamix Ascent A2500 has three program settings that let you make either smoothies, hot soups, or frozen desserts. These settings have varying blending speeds that allow you to fine-tune every texture from smooth purées to chunky pasta sauces, and everything in between. With the smoothie function, you can put whole ingredients inside like ice cubes, fruits, and leafy greens, and blend everything together into a nutritious smoothie.

The soup function is next-level wonderful. You can make hot soup without the use of a cooktop, microwave, or stove. Just pop the ingredients inside and in under 10 minutes, voila! Steaming hot soup at the perfect serving temperature. This is because the stainless-steel industrial-type blades alone create a friction that the blender heats up and cooks everything, something that regular blenders can’t do.

You can also create chilled desserts in seconds. Simply add frozen ingredients to the machine to make ice cream, fruit sorbet, and more. All these are made possible by the A2500’s 2.2-horsepower motor that’s powerful enough for almost every kitchen job. In fact, it’s so powerful that you can make perfectly creamy peanut butter from roasted peanuts and turn coffee beans into ground coffee with it. The A2500 eliminates the need to purchase an additional food processor.

This blender has a built-in digital timer that removes the guesswork with recipes you process manually, helping you achieve the ideal texture and consistency every time. Aside from its large 64-ounce container, you can purchase additional containers of varying sizes to expand the machine’s flexibility. You can also download the Vitamix perfect blend app on your smartphone to unlock 17 programs and more than 500 recipes.

The A2500 has received a pretty impressive 4.3 out of 5 stars rating on Amazon. Customers have pointed out its amazing soup function, powerful blending, and multi-functionality, calling it the Cadillac of blenders. Despite being reconditioned, Amazon guarantees the blenders’ quality through a 17-point meticulous inspection and careful sanitation. As part of Amazon’s early Prime day deals, you should seriously think about the A2500’s $120 worth of savings.

If you’re still uncertain about the A2500, you can check out our list of the best blenders for 2019.

And be sure to check out some early Prime Day deals from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

