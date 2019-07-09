Digital Trends
Amazon drops massive early Prime Day discounts on Cuisinart food processors

Erica Katherina
By

Whether you’re an experienced chef or just learning how to cook, having a food processor can make your life in the kitchen easier. This versatile appliance can do in seconds the tasks that would take longer by hand, saving you a considerable amount of time and energy in meal preparation.

If you’re in the market for a no-frills food processor, now’s a great time to score amazing deals from Cuisinart. Ahead of Prime Day (which officially kicks off on July 15), Amazon is offering the Custom 14-Cup Food Processor and the Prep 9 9-Cup Food Processor on sale — discounted prices are $166 and $125 respectively. Upgrade your kitchen and boost your meal-prep game by taking advantage of these cool deals.

CUISINART CUSTOM 14-CUP FOOD PROCESSOR (DFP-14BKSY), BLACK – $166

cuisinart food processors prime day deal custom 14 cup processor and the prep 9

From making a weeknight dinner to preparing for a weekend feast, this Cuisinart food processor can do it all. It has a 14-cup bowl that can hold large quantities of ingredients and an extra-large feed tube to minimize pre-cutting. This kitchen workhorse is powered by a 720-watt motor with intuitive on, off, and pulse buttons that can chop whole fruits, knead dough, shred cheese, and more. Also included in the package are a slicing disc, a shredding disc, a chopping blade, and a spatula. All parts accessories are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

The Cuisinart Custom 14-Cup Food Processor (DFP-14BKSY) normally retails for $365, but with Amazon’s early Prime Day deal, you can have it for only $166 — that’s a significant savings of $199 that you can spend on other kitchen gadgets. Order yours today while in stock.

CUISINART PREP 9 9-CUP FOOD PROCESSOR (DLC-2009CHBMY), BRUSHED STAINLESS – $125

cuisinart food processors prime day deal prep 9 cup processor dlc 2009chbmy

For a more budget-friendly option, choose the Cuisinart DLC-2009CHBMY. Its nine-cup bowl is big enough to handle family-sized tasks but compact enough to fit comfortably on any countertop. You can count on its 600-watt motor to chop, slice, puree, knead, shred, and mix large portions of ingredients without a hitch. The easy-to-operate on, off, and pulse buttons provide you with full control on how little or much you want the ingredients to be processed. Accessories included are a slicer disc, a shredding disc, chopping blade, and a spatula.

Extremely versatile in the uses it can be put to, the Cuisinart Prep 9 9-Cup Food Processor (DLC-2009CHBMY) makes a welcome addition to busy kitchens. You can order the brushed stainless version on Amazon at a discounted price of $125, a massive 54% drop from its list price of $270.

Looking for more great stuff? Find other Prime Day deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

