Amazon drops massive early Prime Day discounts on Cuisinart food processors

Whether you’re an experienced chef or just learning how to cook, having a food processor can make your life in the kitchen easier. This versatile appliance can do in seconds the tasks that would take longer by hand, saving you a considerable amount of time and energy in meal preparation.

If you’re in the market for a no-frills food processor, now’s a great time to score amazing deals from Cuisinart. Ahead of Prime Day (which officially kicks off on July 15), Amazon is offering the Custom 14-Cup Food Processor and the Prep 9 9-Cup Food Processor on sale — discounted prices are $166 and $125 respectively. Upgrade your kitchen and boost your meal-prep game by taking advantage of these cool deals.

CUISINART CUSTOM 14-CUP FOOD PROCESSOR (DFP-14BKSY), BLACK – $166

From making a weeknight dinner to preparing for a weekend feast, this Cuisinart food processor can do it all. It has a 14-cup bowl that can hold large quantities of ingredients and an extra-large feed tube to minimize pre-cutting. This kitchen workhorse is powered by a 720-watt motor with intuitive on, off, and pulse buttons that can chop whole fruits, knead dough, shred cheese, and more. Also included in the package are a slicing disc, a shredding disc, a chopping blade, and a spatula. All parts accessories are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

The Cuisinart Custom 14-Cup Food Processor (DFP-14BKSY) normally retails for $365, but with Amazon’s early Prime Day deal, you can have it for only $166 — that’s a significant savings of $199 that you can spend on other kitchen gadgets. Order yours today while in stock.

CUISINART PREP 9 9-CUP FOOD PROCESSOR (DLC-2009CHBMY), BRUSHED STAINLESS – $125

For a more budget-friendly option, choose the Cuisinart DLC-2009CHBMY. Its nine-cup bowl is big enough to handle family-sized tasks but compact enough to fit comfortably on any countertop. You can count on its 600-watt motor to chop, slice, puree, knead, shred, and mix large portions of ingredients without a hitch. The easy-to-operate on, off, and pulse buttons provide you with full control on how little or much you want the ingredients to be processed. Accessories included are a slicer disc, a shredding disc, chopping blade, and a spatula.

Extremely versatile in the uses it can be put to, the Cuisinart Prep 9 9-Cup Food Processor (DLC-2009CHBMY) makes a welcome addition to busy kitchens. You can order the brushed stainless version on Amazon at a discounted price of $125, a massive 54% drop from its list price of $270.

