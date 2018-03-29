Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for March 2018

Share

The Nintendo Switch has been out for a year now, and it’s proven itself to be a smash-hit for Nintendo. After the lackluster performance of the Wii U, it’s safe to say that this iconic Japanese gaming company is back in top form again, with the Switch quickly becoming Nintendo’s fastest-selling console in the U.S..

The Wii U, despite unimpressive sales, pioneered a number of innovations that the Nintendo Switch executed much more effectively. Perhaps the most notable of these design features is the built-in tablet controller. Yet while the Wii U’s gamepad merely freed you from your television, the Switch’s hardware is fully built into the tablet itself. This allows the Switch to double as both a standard at-home console that hooks up to your television and a portable gaming device you can take anywhere thanks to the adaptable Joy-Con controllers. Even if you’re a fan of the Xbox One or PlayStation, there’s no denying the amount of fun the Switch brings to the gaming world.

Best Nintendo Switch Deals

The Switch was tricky to find last year after its launch and around the holidays due to its massive popularity, but they’re much more readily available right now, so if you’ve been looking to get your hands on one, then now’s a great time. To help you out, we’ve rounded up the best Nintendo Switch deals, bundles, and discounts that are currently available from various online retailers:

Today’s Best Nintendo Switch Deals

$265 Used Model

$299 from Amazon

$297 from Ebay

$300 from Gamestop

Best Nintendo Switch Bundles

Despite only being on the market for one year, the Switch has already built a solid lineup of awesome first-party games. Nintendo Switch bundles are few and far between at the moment, however, but if you want to get playing immediately, then GameStop has some consoles that come packaged with accessories like Joy-Con controllers, as well as some must-have titles like Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

‘Super Mario Odyssey’ Nintendo Switch bundle After the fantastic Super Mario 3D Land and its equally great follow-up, Super Mario 3D World, it was hard to imagine how Nintendo could keep improving on the Mario formula. Nonetheless, the company did it with Super Mario Odyssey, one of the best games of 2017 and a title that many fans place among the best that this long-running series has to offer. Now you can jump into Mario’s latest cap-tossing, Goomba-stomping, globe-trotting adventure with this $360 Nintendo Switch bundle from GameStop. Read our review or See it ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ Nintendo Switch bundle The Legend of Zelda is another Nintendo IP that needs little introduction and, like Mario, seems to keep getting better with age. Breath of the Wild, the latest in the franchise, stunned gamers and reviewers alike with its stunning, sprawling fantasy world and totally open-ended gameplay, with many declaring it the best Zelda title ever made. We’re not inclined to disagree – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a marvel, and this bundle from GameStop will have you exploring the beautiful world of Hyrule right out of the box for $360. Read our review or See it ‘Splatoon 2’ Nintendo Switch bundle Splatoon is a relatively new first-party Nintendo franchise that was one of the standout games for the company’s ill-fated Wii U. Now, you can enjoy all the paint-slinging third-person shooter action on the Switch with Splatoon 2, which is easily one of the best multiplayer experiences on Nintendo’s newest console. The Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch bundle also rings in at $360 from GameStop. Read our review or See it ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ Nintendo Switch bundle Let’s face it, it wouldn’t be a Nintendo console without some classic Mario Kart action. Since the 16-bit era of the SNES, this series of kart racing games featuring iconic Mario characters has only gotten better and better, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bringing the franchise to the Switch in spectacular fashion. The Deluxe edition includes an upscaled 1080p 60fps version of the original game, plus all of the awesome DLC in one polished package. Like the other Nintendo Switch bundles on our roundup, this one can be yours from GameStop for $360. Read our review or See it

Looking for more great stuff? Our curated deals page has everything you need, or you can sign up for our deals newsletter for weekly updates.