If you’re looking for a last-minute holiday gift for yourself or the fitness enthusiast in your life, Best Buy has one of the best NordicTrack deals and best elliptical deals we’ve seen. The NordicTrack Commercial S22i is marked all the way down to $1,500, a massive $500 savings from its regular price of $2,000. Best Buy is also offering free three-day shipping and in-store pickup for the NordicTrack S22i, so you can shop now knowing it’ll arrive in time for the holidays.

One of the essentials for building a home gym, the NordicTrack S22i elliptical is a hot gift item for both the fitness enthusiast and tech lover alike. It brings an interactive personal training experience to your home workout that includes 1-on-1 training with world-class iFit trainers, and elite coaches guide you through various workouts in exotic locations like Austria, Greece, and Peru. This is all accomplished with a 22-inch smart HD touchscreen that makes the experience of this elliptical one of the most immersive you’ll find.

Further features of the NordicTrack S22i include fast and reliable Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth headphone connectivity to keep your workouts to yourself, and enhanced automatic trainer control that includes 24 digital resistance levels that mimic natural terrain. The NordicTrack S22i elliptical offers an amazing feature set and is an amazing piece of fitness tech, and it’s backed by the NordicTrack name, one of the best in the business. You can even see how well it stacks up against the competition in our Peloton vs. NordicTrack head-to-head review.

Fitness nuts and technology buffs can rejoice that there’s still gift options available to arrive in time for the holiday. The NordicTrack S22i is one of them, and it’s currently $500 off its regular price of $2,000 at Best Buy. It’s going to go fast at this sale price of $1,500, so grab yours now with free three-day shipping or in-store pickup where available.

