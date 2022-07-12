If you’re in the market for kitchen gadgets, it’s smart to take advantage of Prime Day deals that can give you discounts on products like Instant Pots, air fryers, and vacuum sealers like the NutriChef PKVS Sealer. NutriChef offers a range of kitchen products from sous vide immersion circulators to air fryers, and Amazon has a vacuum sealer Prime Day deal on the NutriChef PKVS that reduces the normal $60 price down to $48.

This discount represents , and you can get this discount when you purchase the gadget on Amazon. On top of the savings you get with this vacuum sealer Prime Day deal, you will also save additional money simply by using this product.

Why you should buy this vacuum sealer

The NutriChef PKVS Sealer comes as a starter kit, so it includes additional accessories in the package. You get an air suction hose, a wine stopper cork, five medium vacuum bags that are waterproof and reusable, as well as a bag roll for making custom-length bags that are also reusable and waterproof.

The hose and wine stopper cork make it possible for you to suction the air out of your bottles for longer-lasting wines, while the bags let you save foods for up to five times longer than just using zip-seal bags (according to lab testing). This means you have less food waste and more money savings, making this vacuum sealer Prime Day deal a wise investment over the long term.

You’ll have enough supplies to last for as little as a month or as long as six months, but this will depend on how often you use the sealer. You can get replacement rolls of bags for less than $20 for a pack of two. If you plan on doing any sous vide cooking, having some extra bags might be a good idea. If you’re a wine-lover or you plan on making wine at home, having extra wine corks will allow you to save opened wines. You can buy a six-pack for less than $10.

The NutriChef sealer has a moist mode and a dry mode, allowing you to effectively seal everything from snack foods to marinated meats. There’s also a gentle mode for foods like berries that you don’t want to crush while sealing. The NutriChef is simple to operate, with labeled buttons and LED indicator lights to let you know when sealing is complete. It has an attractive design too, and it’ll look good on just about any kitchen countertop.

For anyone who’s into cooking gadgets, this is worth a look. It’s an ideal companion to one of the best sous vide machines, it can help portion ingredients for your favorite Instant Pot recipes, and most importantly, it saves on food waste.

