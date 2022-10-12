Fall has arrived, and with it comes Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Effectively an October repeat of Amazon’s July Prime Day event, it’s another opportunity to pick up some great deals just in time for the holiday season. If you’ve had your eye on a new smartphone, this OnePlus 10 Pro Prime Day Deal is worth a serious look, since you can on OnePlus’ flagship smartphone.

Why you should buy the OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a worthy successor to the OnePlus 9 Pro, ranking among the best Android smartphones for its attractive design, advanced camera features, and ultrafast charging. It also features a bright and colorful AMOLED screen and comes in sleek Emerald Green and Volcanic Black finishes. OnePlus has added its own spin on Android here in the form of OxygenOS, and while it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, it promises improved efficiency along with better privacy and security than a pure Android experience.

While the OnePlus 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus fit into the same premium category, OnePlus edges out the better-known Samsung phone thanks to a larger and sharper screen, improved battery life, and faster charging. OnePlus also has another exciting trick up its sleeve in its partnership with legendary camera maker Hasselblad. While the 48-megapixel (MP) main camera and 50MP wide-angle camera offer similar specs to other smartphones in the same class, OnePlus has involved Hasselblad Master photographers and optics engineers in creating highly accurate color rendering algorithms and advanced filters. If you’re looking for a smartphone that can take great pictures, the OnePlus 10 Pro won’t disappoint.

With Amazon’s Prime Day October deals on there’s no better time to pick up a new smartphone, and with the OnePlus 10 Pro on for only $650 — down from its normal $800 price tag — it’s one of the best Prime Day Phone Deals on right now, especially for such a recent flagship smartphone.

Editors' Recommendations