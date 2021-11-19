When it comes to the best Black Friday deals, the Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit ranks up there at the top. It’s an amazing addition to your home if you’re looking to change up your lighting and you can grab yourself a generous deal and save yourself $41 if you purchase this kit for Black Friday. Originally $110, you can buy this comprehensive lighting kit for only $69! It comes with an 80-inch light strip, base plug, and hue hub for full smart home capabilities. With this deal, you don’t need to break the bank to make your home look and feel nice.

We all know how important lighting can be, but not all of us are lighting technicians who have a deep knowledge of setting up lights at home. The Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit makes the installation and customization of lighting at home easy. You can personalize the color of your lights any way you want through the handy Philips Hue app to create any atmosphere and mood you want. There are also pre-saved ambience settings in the app, such as “Nightlight,” “Relax,” or “Concentrate” to help illuminate your surroundings accordingly.

There are a number of functions if you connect this lighting starter kit with the Philips Hue Hub, such as syncing it up with Spotify music, having up to 50 lights connected at a time, automating lights with timers and schedules, and voice activation. The Philips Hue app makes everything extremely easy to use, which truly encapsulates the idea of a “starter kit.” When it comes to smart lighting, Philips Hue makes it easy and even fun. Watching your lights change color and match the beat of your music gives your house a completely different energy.

The original price of $110 isn’t particularly expensive, but this deal of $41 off transforms this product from a want into a must-have. People don’t add exciting lighting into their homes enough, and the Philips Hue Lightstrip Start Kit is the perfect place to start. Pick this generous Black Friday smart home deal up for only $69. We rank this highly among our Amazon Black Friday deals, so if you’re trying to create a smart home, this is the place to start!

