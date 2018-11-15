Shop early Black Friday deals on Philips Hue products from Amazon, today only

Digital Trends
The countdown to Black Friday has begun but you can still enjoy some early Black Friday deals from Amazon without the hassle of getting pushed and shoved. If you were looking to dive into the smart home lighting experience, Amazon is having a one-day-only sale on certified Philips Hue products. Light bulbs such as the Philips Hue White Ambiance starter kit and the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance starter kit are among our recommended favorites. Whether you’re a novice or an expert in smart home technology, you’re not going to want to miss out on these low prices.

Amazon is offering huge discounts on a range of refurbished Philips Hue smart lighting products. As part of Amazon’s deal of the day, you can shop for a selection of products extending from LED light strips to smart bulbs and starter kits. Shop below while supplies last, which will likely happen fast as Amazon only has a limited supply of refurbished products.

Light Strip Plus – $45

best buy black friday early deals philips hue lightstrip plus dimmable led smart light multicolor

Light up and color your home with this easy to install strip light. This LED strip offers versatile positioning so you can light up those places in your home that light doesn’t ordinarily reach.

White and Color Ambiance Light Bulb – $29

best buy black friday early deals philips hue white and color ambiance a19 wi fi smart led bulb multicolor

Control the illumination of your home through your smart phone or tablet, even while away with the Philips Hue smart light bulb. You can choose from 16 million colors to brighten your home environment.

Philips Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit – $78

philips hue smart lighting black friday amazon deals white ambiance

Save $32 when you buy the these four A19 smart bulbs and hub. Controlling your home’s lighting will be as easy as saying, “Hey Alexa, dim down the living room lights.” Explore different shades of white to set the mood. The Hue app comes with several preset “scenes,” such as yellowish white for “Relax” and bluish white for “Arctic Aurora.”

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit – $86

philips hue smart lighting black friday amazon deals refurbished

For just $86 you can grab the refurbished third-generation white and color ambiance starter kit with three bulbs. For smart home owners who wish to make a stylish statement this is the perfect starter kit to give your home a more sophisticated look.

