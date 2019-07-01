Share

For those looking to save space in the kitchen, investing in an Instant Pot is a great idea. This device combines the function of several pieces of cooking equipment in one, eliminating the need to own multiple appliances. Right now, Walmart and Amazon are having a special sale on the Instant Pot LUX60 6-Quart 6-in-1 Programmable Cooker. Normally $99, Walmart has slashed its price down to $59. to match Amazon’s price.

The LUX60 is one of the most affordable models in the Instant Pot lineup, making it an ideal pick for someone who’s trying out the brand for the first time. Save time and energy on your cooking by taking advantage of this amazing deal. Walmart is ramping up savings on smart home deals such as the popular Instant Pot – one of the best sellers at Amazon’s Prime Day event – to compete with the online retailer.

This Instant Pot is equipped with six cooking functions: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté/browning, steamer, and warmer. It has a microprocessor that controls 10 built-in programs for cooking a variety of foods, including soup/broth, cake, egg, and porridge. This multiprocessor can also monitor temperature and pressure, keep time, and adjust heat intensity and duration. You can also program this cooker ahead of time so you can come home to a ready-to-eat meal, thanks to its 24-hour delay smart timer.

The LUX60 creates a fully sealed environment that traps the flavor, nutrients, and aroma of the food without heating up your kitchen. Its design makes it more energy-efficient than other cookers, as it uses up to 70% less electricity. Other notable features include a thick, durable inner stainless-steel pot that can speed up your cooking by two to six times and a clear LED panel that displays operational information.

UL-certified, this multicooker is built with 10 proven safety mechanisms to avoid common errors that could cause physical harm or food spoilage problems. These include steam release, automatic pressure control, and overheating protection.

Boasting multiple cooking functions and smart programs, the Instant Pot LUX60 6-Quart 6-in-1 Programmable Cooker is an ideal kitchen appliance for your fast-paced, healthy lifestyle. It may lack some of the functions you’ll see on other Instant Pots like the Duo, Duo Plus, Ultra, or Max, but it still offers a lot for the money. Order yours today on Walmart at a discounted price of $59.

