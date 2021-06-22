Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Pretty soon, Prime Day will grind to a halt and all of those crazy sale prices will return to normal. It’s the last day to take advantage of the best Prime Day deals, so don’t delay. Now is the ideal time to get deals on smart home goods, the latest tech, and much more.

PC Gamers will be delighted to know that Amazon is offering a fantastic deal on Razer’s DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse in classic black. It has a 20K DPI optical sensor and Chroma RGB lighting. For today only, they’ve slashed the price by $32, bringing the total to just $38 with free shipping and delivery by tomorrow if you order soon.

Razer is well-known for its excellent PC gaming peripherals, and the DeathAdder V2 is no exception. It’s a wired-USB mouse built for speed, performance, and precision. It has a 20K DPI optical sensor with 8 programmable buttons, including macro support through Razer Synapse 3 software. The drag-free cord ensures you have a full range of movement no matter how frantic or fast you’re scrolling.

Overall, the DeathAdder V2 is 3-times faster at click detection and interactions than traditional mechanical switches on your average mouse. It also has fully customizable Chroma RGB lighting with up to 16.8 million color options. It can also sync the RGB profiles with other devices that are either Chroma-enabled, or that also work with Philips Hue products.

Right now, Amazon is offering the Razer DeathAdder V2 for $38, which is 46& off the normal price of $70. The deal even made our Editor’s Picks list, which means someone on the team, or several of us, grabbed it for our own battle stations. It also includes free shipping and free delivery by tomorrow for Prime members. Act now, because the deal won’t last very long.

Not looking for a new mouse or want to cruise some other PC and gaming-related deals? There are plenty of options thanks to Amazon Prime Day, and other retailers are getting in on the action too. We’ve scoured storefronts to find the best Prime Day gaming deals, which you can check out below.

