  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

You DO NOT want to miss this Prime Day Razer gaming mouse deal

By

Pretty soon, Prime Day will grind to a halt and all of those crazy sale prices will return to normal. It’s the last day to take advantage of the best Prime Day deals, so don’t delay. Now is the ideal time to get deals on smart home goods, the latest tech, and much more.

PC Gamers will be delighted to know that Amazon is offering a fantastic deal on Razer’s DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse in classic black. It has a 20K DPI optical sensor and Chroma RGB lighting. For today only, they’ve slashed the price by $32, bringing the total to just $38 with free shipping and delivery by tomorrow if you order soon.

Razer is well-known for its excellent PC gaming peripherals, and the DeathAdder V2 is no exception. It’s a wired-USB mouse built for speed, performance, and precision. It has a 20K DPI optical sensor with 8 programmable buttons, including macro support through Razer Synapse 3 software. The drag-free cord ensures you have a full range of movement no matter how frantic or fast you’re scrolling.

Overall, the DeathAdder V2 is 3-times faster at click detection and interactions than traditional mechanical switches on your average mouse. It also has fully customizable Chroma RGB lighting with up to 16.8 million color options. It can also sync the RGB profiles with other devices that are either Chroma-enabled, or that also work with Philips Hue products.

Right now, Amazon is offering the Razer DeathAdder V2 for $38, which is 46& off the normal price of $70. The deal even made our Editor’s Picks list, which means someone on the team, or several of us, grabbed it for our own battle stations. It also includes free shipping and free delivery by tomorrow for Prime members. Act now, because the deal won’t last very long.

More Prime gaming deals available now

Not looking for a new mouse or want to cruise some other PC and gaming-related deals? There are plenty of options thanks to Amazon Prime Day, and other retailers are getting in on the action too. We’ve scoured storefronts to find the best Prime Day gaming deals, which you can check out below.

Watch Dogs: Legion PS4 Gold Steelbook Edition

$66 $110
Explore a massive open world with this edition of Watch Dogs: Legion which includes the base game, Season Pass, and Premium SteelBook, plus a free upgrade to the digital PS5 version.
Buy at Walmart

Respawn RSP-125 Sidewinder Gaming Chair

$185 $499
The Respawn RSP-125 Sidewinder offers several features, including PU leather inserts, integrated headrest, foam lumbar support, and weight-activated tilt control—all for a comfortable gaming session.
Buy at Walmart

Battlefield V - Digital Code (Xbox One)

$6 $60
The Battlefield series returns to its roots, as you assemble your company of soldiers in World War II. The game includes access to battle royale mode Firestorm.
Buy at Amazon

Ghost of Tsushima (PlayStation 4)

$30 $60
Uncover the beauty of Tsushima and defend it from invaders as samurai warrior Jin Sakai. The game offers free access to Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a new cooperative multiplayer experience.
Buy at Amazon

SanDisk 400GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch

$100 $180
This officially licensed microSDXC card for the Nintendo Switch features incredible read and write speeds, adding 400GB of storage for your installed games.
Buy at Best Buy

PlayStation VR Starter Bundle

$590 $726
Jump into virtual reality with this starter bundle, which includes the PlayStation VR headset, the PlayStation Camera, and a pair of PlayStation Move controllers.
Buy at Walmart
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day soundbar deals for 2021

vizio elevate soundbar review

Best Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals for 2021

surface pro 7 vs microsoftsurfacepro7 2 768x768

Best Prime Day projector deals for 2021

home theater projectors discounted prime day 2020 1 resized

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 TV Deals

Best Prime Day Fire TV deals for 2021

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Best Prime Day AirPods deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 AirPods Deals

Best Prime Day Dell XPS deals for 2021

black friday 2020 deals still available xps 13 laptop resized

Best Prime Day Google Pixel deals for 2021: Time is running out

Google Pixel 5

Hurry! You’ll only see this Dell XPS desktop deal during Prime Day

DELL XPS Desktop 8940

Best Prime Day monitor deals for 2021

best monitors ces 2021 hp monitor 2

The best Apple Watch Series 6 deal is at Walmart right now for Prime Day

apple watch series 6 six month review update my photo

Best Prime Day Kindle deals for 2021: Kindle deals are still live

amazon kindle unlimited two month free trial summer best ebook apps 4 768x512

Editors’ Prime Day picks: We bought these deals, and you should too

Prime Day Deals 2021