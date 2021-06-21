All the latest Amazon Prime Day gaming deals and sales

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This year’s Prime Day gaming deals are finally upon us, and with the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch each offering unique gaming experiences, now’s a great time to be alive if you’re a gamer. Whichever platform you already own or are planning to buy, however, you shouldn’t sleep on the many discounts that Prime Day deals is offering up right now. With ongoing price cuts on consoles, games, and accessories, as well as bundles, there’s something for just about everyone regardless of one’s taste in gaming.

Prime Day is the best time of the summer (and one of the best opportunities of the entire year) to score juicy discounts on all sorts of gaming goodies, and there are some fantastic offers up for grabs right now — but as this sale only lasts for 48 hours, you’ve got to be quick if you still want to score the juiciest bargains. Let us give you a leg up over other shoppers: Below, we’ve already gathered up the best Prime Day gaming deals that are live today. Our roundup features everything from Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals to Prime Day Razer deals, and Prime Day gaming headset deals for the PC crowd, along with everything you need to know about how to shop the sale.

Best Prime Day gaming deals

Should you buy new gaming gear on Prime Day?

If you’re looking to invest in a new gaming console or to expand your collection of games and accessories, you’re not likely to get a better chance than these Prime Day gaming sales. If you see a deal that you like, you shouldn’t hold back as you never know how long it will last. Prime Day discounts largely come in the form of Lightning Deals which are offered for a limited amount of time or before they go out of stock — whichever comes first. It’s very common for hot items to sell out extremely quickly, so if you drag your feet, you may miss your shot.

If a fat price cut on one of your top picks pops up, you shouldn’t have second thoughts about clicking that Buy Now button. Waiting until Black Friday won’t do you any good as there’s no guarantee you’ll see it on sale again for the same price (or even at all). Also, do you really want to wait until November to get that new game you’ve had your eye on for months? There won’t likely be any noticeable differences in prices between those two days, either, so if you think holding out until later holiday sales will save you a few extra bucks, don’t. Get on these Prime Day gaming deals before they disappear and prepare your gaming arsenal just in time for those dog days of summer when it’ll be too hot to go outside.

Big blowouts like Prime Day always offer the best chances during the year to score especially pricey electronics, such as gaming consoles and computers, at a discount. However, there are a ton of games and accessories on sale as well, so now’s also a good time to grab some controllers, headsets, or other peripherals if yours are running a little ragged. If you already have your hardware needs covered, then the best Prime Day gaming deals to look for are going to be on games themselves, and you can easily rack up a ton of savings quickly by stacking a bundle of discounted titles. If you have a backlog of recent releases you’ve been meaning to play but have been waiting for the price to drop, now’s the best time to grab them.

Finally, don’t assume that Amazon is the only place to shop during Prime Day gaming sales. Other retailers, especially Best Buy and Walmart, are also getting in on the action now and there are plenty of other discounts waiting to be snatched up for those of you who don’t have a Prime membership — or if that thing you had your eye on goes out of stock on Amazon.

How to choose new gaming gear on Prime Day

Tech is always the highlight of these big sales and there are enough Prime Day gaming deals on tap to make your head spin. You probably already have an idea of what you want, be it a new console or that special game you’ve been looking forward to for months, but make sure to have a clear focus heading into the sale so you don’t get decision paralysis. Amazon likes to offer Prime Day discounts in the form of Lightning Deals which run on a timer and have limited stock set aside for them. Popular items regularly sell out before that clock runs down and well before the curtains fall on Prime Day itself (which is already a short two-day event as it is).

There are new games releasing pretty regularly for all the gaming consoles, even if the last-gen consoles are slowly fading away. Do your research beforehand so you know which games you want to buy. Always make sure that whichever title you’re buying is compatible with your console if you’re planning to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X and don’t want to end up being forced to buy the same game twice down the line. This shouldn’t be a huge issue, however, as most of the newer games on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One come with free upgrades for those who buy the PS5 and Xbox Series X, while most common accessories are compatible with the two generations of consoles.

Check out customer reviews as well, and be very wary of anything that has too low, too few, or non-existent reviews. Stick to trusted brands and always make sure to buy from the authorized PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo retailers like Amazon; avoid any sketchy-looking third-party sellers. Keeping these tips in mind will give you a better experience in your last-minute shopping of these Prime Day gaming deals.

Remember that with the fresh launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, there are plenty of Prime Day gaming sales involving their predecessors, the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One. These last-gen systems remain relevant and popular due to their expansive libraries of games that were built over several years. Amazon will be looking to unload their stocks of older inventory to clear shelf space (figuratively speaking) for the newer stuff, so if you’ve been planning to stock up on some PS4 or Xbox One games at a discount, your time has arrived.

There are also deals for the notoriously popular Nintendo Switch amid the enduring hype surrounding the hybrid system (an excitement that just never seems to abate as the years-old console is still going out of stock during these sales events). There are lots of Switch games available at a discount too, as those must-have first-party exclusives continue to set Nintendo’s hybrid console apart from the herd. Switch console deals are hard to come by, so Prime Day is the time to look for them. Arguably the best way to save on a Switch is by buying one of the bundle offers that feature the console along with a free game or two.

