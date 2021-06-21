  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Prime Day gaming deals for 2021

All the latest Amazon Prime Day gaming deals and sales

By

This year’s Prime Day gaming deals are finally upon us, and with the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch each offering unique gaming experiences, now’s a great time to be alive if you’re a gamer. Whichever platform you already own or are planning to buy, however, you shouldn’t sleep on the many discounts that Prime Day deals is offering up right now. With ongoing price cuts on consoles, games, and accessories, as well as bundles, there’s something for just about everyone regardless of one’s taste in gaming.

Prime Day is the best time of the summer (and one of the best opportunities of the entire year) to score juicy discounts on all sorts of gaming goodies, and there are some fantastic offers up for grabs right now — but as this sale only lasts for 48 hours, you’ve got to be quick if you still want to score the juiciest bargains. Let us give you a leg up over other shoppers: Below, we’ve already gathered up the best Prime Day gaming deals that are live today. Our roundup features everything from Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals to Prime Day Razer deals, and Prime Day gaming headset deals for the PC crowd, along with everything you need to know about how to shop the sale.

Best Prime Day gaming deals

Watch Dogs: Legion PS4 Gold Steelbook Edition

$66 $110
Explore a massive open world with this edition of Watch Dogs: Legion which includes the base game, Season Pass, and Premium SteelBook, plus a free upgrade to the digital PS5 version.
Buy at Walmart

Respawn RSP-125 Sidewinder Gaming Chair

$185 $499
The Respawn RSP-125 Sidewinder offers several features, including PU leather inserts, integrated headrest, foam lumbar support, and weight-activated tilt control—all for a comfortable gaming session.
Buy at Walmart

Battlefield V - Digital Code (Xbox One)

$36 $60
The Battlefield series returns to its roots, as you assemble your company of soldiers in World War II. The game includes access to battle royale mode Firestorm.
Buy at Amazon

Ghost of Tsushima (PlayStation 4)

$40 $60
Uncover the beauty of Tsushima and defend it from invaders as samurai warrior Jin Sakai. The game offers free access to Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a new cooperative multiplayer experience.
Buy at Amazon

SanDisk 400GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch

$100 $180
This officially licensed microSDXC card for the Nintendo Switch features incredible read and write speeds, adding 400GB of storage for your installed games.
Buy at Best Buy

PlayStation VR Starter Bundle

$590 $726
Jump into virtual reality with this starter bundle, which includes the PlayStation VR headset, the PlayStation Camera, and a pair of PlayStation Move controllers.
Buy at Walmart

Logitech G502 Hero Gaming Mouse

$47 $80
Gain an advantage through this gaming mouse's 11 customizable buttons, adjustable weight system, and mechanical switch button tensioning. It also features programmable RGB lighting.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset

$47 $100
Razer's Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset provides audio realism so that you are fully immersed in your game while the noise-canceling microphone makes for crystal clear communication.
Buy at Amazon

3-Month PlayStation Plus Membership

$20 $28
Get three months of PlayStation Plus membership, granting you access to online gaming and exclusive free games.
Buy Now

Playseat Challenge Foldable Racing Chair

$215 $250
This foldable racing chair is compatible with all steering wheels and pedals from Logitech, Thrustmaster and Fanatec. It's comfortable and stable, and easy to put away after you're done playing.
Buy at Amazon

Taxi Chaos (Nintendo Switch)

$18 $35
Master the streets of New Yellow City as a taxi driver. Discover the fastest routes to maximize your fares, with higher rewards waiting for those who break the rules.
Buy at Amazon

HyperX Alloy Core RGB Membrane Gaming Keyboard

$45 $50
This keyboard is packed with silent keys, RGB lighting, and other gaming amenities. Perfect for someone who wants a workhorse gaming keyboard on a budget.
Buy at Amazon

JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones

$25 $40
Experience quality audio with the JBL Quantum 100 headset, which can alternate between gaming and party chat, with three attractive color options and a noise-canceling mic for crystal clear comms.
Buy at Amazon

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - Digital Code (Xbox One )

$3 $30
Play as Lara Croft in a cinematic action-adventure, where you need to survive combat and overcome grueling environments. Customize Lara's weapons and gear as you uncover an island's secrets.
Buy at Amazon

Pikmin 3 Deluxe - Digital Code (Nintendo Switch)

$42 $60
Save the planet with a squad of different types of Pikmin that you will strategically use to overcome obstacles and defeat enemies. Play solo or with a friend in the Story and Mission modes.
Buy at Amazon

Wreckfest (Xbox One)

$29 $40
Customize and upgrade your cars so you can dish out and withstand more damage, as you go up against ruthless drivers in vehicular combat.
Buy at Amazon

Atlantic Original Gaming Desk

$105 $150
Stay organized with this 32-inch gaming desk that features a charging stand for your phone, speaker stands, game storage, under-desk basket, controller stand, and much more.
Buy at Amazon

JBL Quantum 300 Gaming Headphones

$40 $80
When you're a gamer, high-quality sound plays a big factor in staying focused while enjoying your game. The JBL Quantum 300 has surround sound and echo cancelling technology for immersive gameplay.
Buy at Amazon

Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PlayStation 5)

$30 $50
Play both Overcooked games remastered in stunning 4K, with the additional option of online multiplayer with voice chat. New levels and chefs have also been added.
Buy at Amazon

Hello Neighbor (Nintendo Switch)

$20 $40
Find out what your neighbor is hiding by sneaking into his house. He learns your moves though, which means he'll have traps ready for you if you keep doing the same thing.
Buy at Amazon
BACKORDERED

BenQ EX2780Q 27” 1440P IPS 144Hz Gaming Monitor

$400 $500
If you want cinematic gold, this 27-inch BenQ EX280Q monitor is great for users with an eye for visuals. With a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, any game can become a full-blown movie.
Buy at Amazon

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (PlayStation 4)

$20 $50
Dive into all the expansions and additional content for the most awarded game of 2015. The massive open world is built for endless adventures with Geralt of Rivia.
Buy at Amazon

PlayStation VR - Creed: Rise to Glory + Superhot Deluxe Bundle

$570 $647
Jump into virtual reality with this bundle that includes the PlayStation VR headset, PlayStation Camera, Demo Disc 2.0, two PlayStation Move motion controllers, Creed: Rise to Glory, and Superhot VR.
Buy at Amazon

Returnal (PlayStation 5)

$61 $70
Take on evolving challenges with every rebirth in the game's procedural world. Search through the landscape of an ancient civilization in search of an escape, while fighting for survival.
Buy at Amazon

Hunting Simulator 2 (PlayStation 4)

$20 $30
Go on a realistic hunting adventure with more than 36 animals of different sizes across three major regions. Team up with your hunting dog and equip yourself with gear from the top hunting brands.
Buy at Amazon

Balan Wonderworld (PlayStation 5)

$30 $60
Use the powers granted by more than 80 different costumes as you explore 12 stages. Play with a friend in local co-op mode to combine the abilities of two different costumes and unlock more paths.
Buy at Amazon

WD 2TB Gaming Drive for PS4

$80 $90
When the capacity on your PS4 console’s hard drive is not enough to conquer boundless new worlds, you can expand your capacity by up to 2TB with the WD Gaming Drive.
Buy at Amazon

Sid Meier's Civilization VI (PlayStation 4)

$20 $40
Expand your empire, settle in uncharted lands, and see your civilization prosper. Unlock boosts that will speed your progress through active research, and interact with other civilizations.
Buy at Amazon

Monster Hunter Rise (Nintendo Switch)

$50 $60
Join the hunt for monsters in solo and multiplayer missions, using the new wirebug mechanic for wire-based grappling and with new hunting partners called palamutes that you can ride across terrain.
Buy at Amazon

Next Level Racing GTTrack Simulator Cockpit

$846 $900
Take racing simulators to the next level with this cockpit, which is designed to work with the steering wheels, pedals, and gear shifters from major brands like Thrustmaster, Logitech, and Fanatic.
Buy at Amazon

Should you buy new gaming gear on Prime Day?

If you’re looking to invest in a new gaming console or to expand your collection of games and accessories, you’re not likely to get a better chance than these Prime Day gaming sales. If you see a deal that you like, you shouldn’t hold back as you never know how long it will last. Prime Day discounts largely come in the form of Lightning Deals which are offered for a limited amount of time or before they go out of stock — whichever comes first. It’s very common for hot items to sell out extremely quickly, so if you drag your feet, you may miss your shot.

If a fat price cut on one of your top picks pops up, you shouldn’t have second thoughts about clicking that Buy Now button. Waiting until Black Friday won’t do you any good as there’s no guarantee you’ll see it on sale again for the same price (or even at all). Also, do you really want to wait until November to get that new game you’ve had your eye on for months? There won’t likely be any noticeable differences in prices between those two days, either, so if you think holding out until later holiday sales will save you a few extra bucks, don’t. Get on these Prime Day gaming deals before they disappear and prepare your gaming arsenal just in time for those dog days of summer when it’ll be too hot to go outside.

Big blowouts like Prime Day always offer the best chances during the year to score especially pricey electronics, such as gaming consoles and computers, at a discount. However, there are a ton of games and accessories on sale as well, so now’s also a good time to grab some controllers, headsets, or other peripherals if yours are running a little ragged. If you already have your hardware needs covered, then the best Prime Day gaming deals to look for are going to be on games themselves, and you can easily rack up a ton of savings quickly by stacking a bundle of discounted titles. If you have a backlog of recent releases you’ve been meaning to play but have been waiting for the price to drop, now’s the best time to grab them.

Finally, don’t assume that Amazon is the only place to shop during Prime Day gaming sales. Other retailers, especially Best Buy and Walmart, are also getting in on the action now and there are plenty of other discounts waiting to be snatched up for those of you who don’t have a Prime membership — or if that thing you had your eye on goes out of stock on Amazon.

How to choose new gaming gear on Prime Day

Tech is always the highlight of these big sales and there are enough Prime Day gaming deals on tap to make your head spin. You probably already have an idea of what you want, be it a new console or that special game you’ve been looking forward to for months, but make sure to have a clear focus heading into the sale so you don’t get decision paralysis. Amazon likes to offer Prime Day discounts in the form of Lightning Deals which run on a timer and have limited stock set aside for them. Popular items regularly sell out before that clock runs down and well before the curtains fall on Prime Day itself (which is already a short two-day event as it is).

There are new games releasing pretty regularly for all the gaming consoles, even if the last-gen consoles are slowly fading away. Do your research beforehand so you know which games you want to buy. Always make sure that whichever title you’re buying is compatible with your console if you’re planning to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X and don’t want to end up being forced to buy the same game twice down the line. This shouldn’t be a huge issue, however, as most of the newer games on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One come with free upgrades for those who buy the PS5 and Xbox Series X, while most common accessories are compatible with the two generations of consoles.

Check out customer reviews as well, and be very wary of anything that has too low, too few, or non-existent reviews. Stick to trusted brands and always make sure to buy from the authorized PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo retailers like Amazon; avoid any sketchy-looking third-party sellers. Keeping these tips in mind will give you a better experience in your last-minute shopping of these Prime Day gaming deals.

Remember that with the fresh launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, there are plenty of Prime Day gaming sales involving their predecessors, the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One. These last-gen systems remain relevant and popular due to their expansive libraries of games that were built over several years. Amazon will be looking to unload their stocks of older inventory to clear shelf space (figuratively speaking) for the newer stuff, so if you’ve been planning to stock up on some PS4 or Xbox One games at a discount, your time has arrived.

There are also deals for the notoriously popular Nintendo Switch amid the enduring hype surrounding the hybrid system (an excitement that just never seems to abate as the years-old console is still going out of stock during these sales events). There are lots of Switch games available at a discount too, as those must-have first-party exclusives continue to set Nintendo’s hybrid console apart from the herd. Switch console deals are hard to come by, so Prime Day is the time to look for them. Arguably the best way to save on a Switch is by buying one of the bundle offers that feature the console along with a free game or two.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals for 2021

dell g3 15 g7 gaming laptop deals summer sale 2020 review fortnite 3065 768x768

Best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals for 2021

best prime day bluetooth speaker deals 2020

Best Prime Day smart thermostat deals for 2021

nest learning thermostat ring video doorbell 3 deals best buy summer sale 2020 smart 3rd gen

Best Prime Day Chromebook deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Chromebook Deals

Best Prime Day smart doorbell deals for 2021

best labor day smart home deals 2020 ring video doorbell gen 2 and mail person 1200x9999

Best Prime Day coffee machine deals for 2021

delonghi nespresso exert lattisimaone amazon deals lattissima one

Best Prime Day Dell XPS deals for 2021

black friday 2020 deals still available xps 13 laptop resized

Best Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals for 2021

Ring Video Doorbell 3

Best Prime Day monitor deals for 2021

best monitors ces 2021 hp monitor 2

Best Prime Day MacBook deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 MacBook Deals

Best Prime Day home security camera deals for 2021

arlo pro 2 blink xt2 ring floodlight cam home security cameras deals best buy labor day sales 2020 netgear review 10 768x768

Best Prime Day smart home deals for 2021

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Best Prime Day laptop deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Laptop Deals