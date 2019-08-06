Share

The mobile gaming trend has only grown stronger in the last few years, especially with the release of more demanding Android games and emulator software that can run games from other platforms using only a smartphone. With its cutting-edge technology, the best gaming smartphones often are expensive, but the Razer Phone 2 is heavily discounted on Amazon right now. Originally priced at $800, it was reduced by 50% making it possibly the best smartphone deal out there right now — other than the Google Pixel 2XL discount.

The Razer Phone 2 gaming smartphone provides the power to play the latest mobile games with efficiency, as it has enough battery capacity and cooling system to keep the game going. Its 5.72-inch LCD IGZO screen supports HDR10 content and the front stereo speakers are Dolby Atmos-certified, giving you a full entertainment experience.

Its UltraMotion display has a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution with a 120Hz framerate, and more frames per second mean fast-paced games will look more fluid. This was one of the most notable features of the original Razer Phone, and the quick refresh rate produced incredibly smooth gaming in everyday usage.

It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and is backed by 8GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, with a MicroSD slot up to 2TB. The Razer 2 has a special cooling system with a custom vapor chamber to keep the chip cool during heavy use. It provides a wide surface area, allowing heat to dissipate, drawing it away from other components for quicker cooling.

For longer gaming hours, the Razer Phone 2 comes with a huge 4,000mAh battery with QuickCharge 4.0+ feature. It supplies much faster wireless charging so you can go back at your game in no time.

This gaming phone also includes a water-resistance feature in its arsenal by adding an IP67 rating, so you can take it at the poolside or even when bathing. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have an audio jack, but you can still get the best achievable audio experience with Razer’s Hammerhead USB-C headphones.

If you’re searching for a phone that is exceptional at handling games and giving the kind of performance that lets you keep on playing, then the Razer Phone 2 gaming smartphone is for you. Catch it now while you can for only $400 instead of $800, saving you a whopping $400 value.

Looking for more stuff? Find other great deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.