The RCA Cambio, a budget tablet option for kids, is only $100 on Walmart today

Drake Hawkins
By
rca cambio tablet for kids walmart deal with windows 10

As the coming school year approaches, it is time to upgrade your preteen from a kids’ tablet to a more age-appropriate laptop. If you’re looking for an affordable kid’s tablet that’s not the Apple iPad is the RCA Cambio. This two-in-one device is light both in weight and in cost. You can get it for just $100 on Walmart right before school starts.

At its usual $150, the RCA Cambio can already be considered a budget tablet. Walmart’s $50 discount makes this Windows-based gadget even more affordable. Let your child choose from among the available colors to make it more exciting for them.

With its Intel Z8350 processor, 2GB RAM, and detachable keyboard with trackpad, the RCA Cambio can handle most schoolwork given to students in elementary or middle school. This hybrid tablet comes ready with Microsoft Office Mobile apps. Tasks such as writing papers, creating slideshows, or preparing Excel sheets are not a problem with this device.

This 10.1-inch tablet has an in-plane switching (IPS) touchscreen display with a 1,280 x 800 resolution. And since it runs on Windows 10, users can enjoy a clean and easy-to-use interface. These features makes the RCA Cambio easy on the eyes. However, since a middle schooler’s vision is still developing, make sure to remind your child to take frequent breaks especially when working on intensive projects.

Students should find it easy to fit the 10.1-inch RCA Cambio in their backpacks. And with six-hour battery life, this tablet has enough juice to last multiple classes. Sharing files with other devices is also possible through Bluetooth.

The RCA Cambio also has rear and front cameras. However, they only have a resolution of 2 megapixels. Images produced by this hybrid tablet’s cameras may be good enough for video calls or selfies. But taking photos of writing on a blackboard or of projected slideshows may not result to clear images.

Get the RCA Cambio 10.1-inch hybrid tablet in blue, charcoal, pink, or purple. Pay only $100 instead of its usual $150 when you buy from Walmart today. Hurry and place your order to take advantage of this back-to-school deal.

Looking for more back-to-school discounts on laptops, printers, and more? Visit our curated deals page regularly to stay updated on the latest tech deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

