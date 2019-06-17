Digital Trends
Deals

The renewed Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch drops under $180 on Amazon

Lucas Coll
By
samsung gear s3 smartwatch news hands on classic and frontier 0302
Malarie Gokey/Digital Trends

Apple may dominate the smartwatch market, but if you’re more of an Android type of techie and don’t have an iPhone to help you get the most out of an Apple Watch, then there’s really only one other big name in the game that’s worth your time: Samsung. Samsung still leads the way when it comes to Android smartphones, so it’s no shock that this tech giant also offers the best Android-based wearables available today; if you’re willing to buy refurbished, then one of our all-time favorites, the Samsung Gear S3, is on sale right now at a huge discount. Though we’ve also found quite few Apple Watch deals if you’re into that sort of thing

The Samsung Gear S3 runs on Wear OS (formerly Android Wear) and is compatible with a broad range of software, from the most popular fitness and health apps to audio streaming services and more. Even if you have an iPhone, you can sync it up with your Gear S3 – thanks to a firmware update, this smartwatch now works with both Android and iOS devices so the Apple crowd isn’t left behind. One of the best and most subtle features of the Gear S3 is its handy rotating bezel. This makes cycling through and controlling apps so easy and intuitive that after using it for a while, you’ll wonder why every smartwatch doesn’t come with one.

This Wear OS smartwatch comes in two flavors: the old-school “Classic” design, which features a round stainless case and leather band, and the more sporty “Frontier” model which boasts a tough gunmetal-colored housing and rubber wrist strap. Both look great and are a clear departure from the modern-styled square-shaped wearables that are common today, and you’ve got a plethora of downloadable dial faces – from digital readouts to simulated analog watch hands – from which to choose.

The Samsung Gear S3 retailed for $350 before settling into a street price of around $300, and only very recently have these Android smartwatch fallen below $250. Amazon has professionally renewed models (both the traditional-looking S3 Classic as well as the rugged S3 Frontier) on sale for just $180 at the moment, complete with U.S. warranty coverage. If you really want to buy a new one, though, then you can currently score a Gear S3 Frontier for $229 – still one of the best prices we’ve seen.

Looking for more great stuff? We’ve found tech deals, Prime Day deals, and smartphone deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

LG G6: Our First Take
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K smart TV deals for June 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
shark ion robot vacuum discount amazon rv750
Deals

The Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750 gets a hefty 41% discount on Amazon

Household chores can be a drag. Lucky for us, we now have robot vacuums to make our lives easier. If you’re looking to buy one, now is the right time as Amazon is offering the Shark ION RV750 Vacuum for only $223.
Posted By Erica Katherina
xerox workcentre printer massive discount on walmart 6515dn 1
Deals

This Xerox WorkCentre Printer gets a massive 56% discount on Walmart

Printing can now be fast and easy thanks to the Xerox WorkCentre 6515/DN. You can now get this multifunctional printer at a stunning 56% discount on Walmart. Originally $549, it is now available for only $239 – which saves you $310.
Posted By Francis Allanson
asus vivobook deals on amazon flip 14
Deals

Amazon deal drops prices on Asus VivoBook laptops and 2-in-1s

Asus is one of the premier PC brands cranking out Windows ultrabooks today with its sleek VivoBook series, and these Amazon deals let you score one for $700 or less. Read on to find out what we love about these laptops and how you can save.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Leaked date and what you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a month away, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Bose QuietComfort 35 II
Deals

Amazon drops prices on Bose and Plantronics wireless noise-canceling headphones

Earlier this week, Dell dropped the price of Bose's QuietComfort 35 II noise-canceling wireless headphones. Amazon has now matched Dell's price, dropping the price of its stock down to $299.
Posted By Ed Oswald
best electric bike deals walmart schwinn monroe lifestyle
Deals

The best folding ebike and electric bike deals for June 2019

Looking for a more environmentally friendly way to get around? An electric bike is a great way to do just that. While riding a bike is the option that's best for your fitness, who wants to arrive a sweaty mess? These are the best deals we…
Posted By Ed Oswald
Oculus Go
Deals

Walmart offers the Oculus Go virtual reality headset with a $30 gift card

Are you in the market for a virtual reality headset? Walmart is running a great deal on the Oculus Go VR headset. Here's everything you need to know about this great standalone headset.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
walmart rips 300 off dell inspiron 5680 gaming desktop 1500x1000
Deals

Walmart cuts $300 off Dell Inspiron 5680 gaming desktop for gamers on a budget

If you're stashing money but want an upgradeable rig that will go a long way, then this solid deal on the Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop 5680 with Intel Core i5-8400 is for you. It is now available for only $700 at Walmart.
Posted By Gina Guadeloupe
samsung 55 inch 4k tv deal un55nu6900 walmart 1500x750
Deals

Experience 4K on the cheap with this great deal on a 55-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV

Retailers are stumbling over each other to encourage you to buy a 4K TV. Walmart is the latest retailer to take a sledgehammer to its prices, knocking $100 off the 55-inch Samsung UN55NU6900 4K TV — a deal that's not to be missed.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best video game consoles version 1508519123 sony ps4 controller tv
Deals

Walmart drops sweet $20 discount on the Sony PS4 DualShock 4 Controller

Walmart is offering a $20 discount on the Sony PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Controller. New features include the touchpad, speaker, and light bar. It's also compatible with Windows-based PCs. This controller was originally priced at $60, but…
Posted By Francis Allanson
walmart offers steep discount on dell lg monitors 24 monitor lifestyle
Deals

Check out Walmart’s steep discounts on Dell and LG gaming monitors

If you're a gamer looking for high-quality computer displays, you definitely need to take advantage of this deals from Dell and LG. These gaming monitors will fit your budget and your GPU.
Posted By Gina Guadeloupe
vizio 60 inch 4k tv deal d series walmart
Deals

Looking for a new smart TV? Don’t miss this fantastic deal on a 60-inch Vizio 4K TV

This 60-inch Vizio D-Series has a sticker price of $700, a significant amount less than the $1,500-plus price tag that would have once been attached to it, but it's now on sale for just $480 — down $220.
Posted By Josh Levenson
ninja blender coffee maker kitchen appliances walmart deal mega system 1500
Deals

Walmart drops Ninja kitchen appliance deals on blender system and coffee maker

Walmart is offering Ninja's Mega Kitchen System and Coffee Bar for only $140 each. Upgrade your kitchen with reliable equipment that will expand your meal-prep capabilities by taking advantage of these amazing deals.
Posted By Erica Katherina