Share

Apple may dominate the smartwatch market, but if you’re more of an Android type of techie and don’t have an iPhone to help you get the most out of an Apple Watch, then there’s really only one other big name in the game that’s worth your time: Samsung. Samsung still leads the way when it comes to Android smartphones, so it’s no shock that this tech giant also offers the best Android-based wearables available today; if you’re willing to buy refurbished, then one of our all-time favorites, the Samsung Gear S3, is on sale right now at a huge discount. Though we’ve also found quite few Apple Watch deals if you’re into that sort of thing

The Samsung Gear S3 runs on Wear OS (formerly Android Wear) and is compatible with a broad range of software, from the most popular fitness and health apps to audio streaming services and more. Even if you have an iPhone, you can sync it up with your Gear S3 – thanks to a firmware update, this smartwatch now works with both Android and iOS devices so the Apple crowd isn’t left behind. One of the best and most subtle features of the Gear S3 is its handy rotating bezel. This makes cycling through and controlling apps so easy and intuitive that after using it for a while, you’ll wonder why every smartwatch doesn’t come with one.

This Wear OS smartwatch comes in two flavors: the old-school “Classic” design, which features a round stainless case and leather band, and the more sporty “Frontier” model which boasts a tough gunmetal-colored housing and rubber wrist strap. Both look great and are a clear departure from the modern-styled square-shaped wearables that are common today, and you’ve got a plethora of downloadable dial faces – from digital readouts to simulated analog watch hands – from which to choose.

The Samsung Gear S3 retailed for $350 before settling into a street price of around $300, and only very recently have these Android smartwatch fallen below $250. Amazon has professionally renewed models (both the traditional-looking S3 Classic as well as the rugged S3 Frontier) on sale for just $180 at the moment, complete with U.S. warranty coverage. If you really want to buy a new one, though, then you can currently score a Gear S3 Frontier for $229 – still one of the best prices we’ve seen.

Looking for more great stuff? We’ve found tech deals, Prime Day deals, and smartphone deals.