Best Buy cuts $100 off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro bundle

Installing surveillance cameras to watch your front door may be over the top, especially if you live in an apartment building or condominium. A video doorbell is a much simpler way to add security to your doorstep. If you are looking to get one, check out Best Buy’s offer on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro bundle. This deal lets you save $100 on one of the best video doorbells on the market.

This Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro combo will normally set you back $300. You can get this bundle for only $200 when you order from Best Buy today. They will even throw in an Amazon Echo Dot for free. All you need to do now is add an Alexa-enabled smart lock to completely automate your front door.

Replace your existing doorbell with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro to see everything happening on your doorstep wherever you are. When hardwired near your front door, this premium video camera gives you a wide view of your entryway. You get a clear picture at any time of the day thanks to its 1080p camera with night vision capability.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro connects to your Wi-Fi network to provide you with a live feed of your front door on your iOS or Android device. It will send you a notification when someone is at the door or if motion is detected around your doorstep. It also comes with two-way audio so you can speak with the person at your door or let any lurker know you see him or her.

Add more convenience to your smart home by syncing your Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Amazon Alexa. This lets you answer the door with your free Echo Dot. If you have a compatible Fire TV or Echo Show device, you can even display the footage from your front door.

Your new video doorbell also comes with a Ring Chime Pro. Aside from amplifying sound alerts from the Video Doorbell Pro, it also helps boost your Wi-Fi network. Just plug it into any available outlet within your router’s range and sync it with the app.

