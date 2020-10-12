  1. Deals

The best robot vacuum deals you can shop before Prime Day

In today’s busy world, no one has enough time to vacuum their house as often as they like. Thankfully, robot vacuum cleaners can take that chore off your hand. Right now, there are multiple robot vacuums on sale thanks to Prime Day deals. If you can’t wait until Prime Day officially kicks off tomorrow, check out these sales.

iRobot Roomba 675 — $249, was $280

The Roomba 675 is a powerful, budget-friendly robot vacuum that is currently $30 off its normal price. The Roomba 675 utilizes a three-stage cleaning system to dislodge and absorb dirt from your floors, and the built-in Dirt Sensor allows it to focus on areas that are dirtier than others. The Roomba 675 can also switch seamlessly between cleaning modes whether it is on hardwood or carpeted floors.

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL — $500, was $600

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL RV1001AE, Robotic Vacuum

The Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL is discounted by $100 during Prime Day. This powerful robot vacuum not only cleans your home, but it empties itself out when it is done. Unlike other robot vacuums, all you have to do is tell it to clean and forget about it. The base station will charge and empty the Shark IQ. As long as you empty the base station every 30 days, it will keep your floors nice and tidy throughout the week.

More Early Prime Day Deals

iRobot Roomba i7+ — $799, was $1000

iRobot Roomba i7

The Roomba i7+ is one of the top-of-the-line models from iRobot and is currently $200 off during Prime Day. The i7+ not only intelligently maps out your home and learns to clean more efficiently the more often it runs, but it also empties itself out. The Clean Base will charge your Roomba and hold up to 60 days’ worth of dust and dirt. You can give specific commands to the device like, “Roomba, clean under the kitchen table.” Thanks to its smart map, it will know exactly where to go based on previous cleaning patterns.

These are three of the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals — and overall robot vacuum deals — out there so far. If you’re looking for a way to just keep your home cleaner throughout the week without devoting a lot of time to cleaning, a robot vacuum might be just what you need.

