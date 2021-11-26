Roku Black Friday deals bring cheap TVs and streamers — From $20

You are not going to want to miss the latest Roku Black Friday deals. These deals feature deep discounts on smart Roku TVs and various Roku streaming media players. In fact, this Black Friday, you’ll even be able to score a Roku streaming device for just $20 or a smart Roku TV for far less than $500. There are lots of savings to be had but not a lot of time to snag them though. With retailers dealing with limited supply issues this year, you’re not going to be able to sit and wait for the best possible deals. Our advice? If you see a deal on a Roku TV or device, pounce on it now. You don’t want to be empty-handed or stuck with a back-ordered item because you waited too long. To streamline the process for you, we’ve already gathered the best Black Friday deals on Roku TVs and some of the best streaming devices below. All you have to do is pick the ones you like and add them to your cart. Easy!

Today’s best Roku Black Friday deals

Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player — $20, was $40

Roku Streambar 4K Streaming Media Player — $80, was $130

Roku Ultra Streaming Device — <strong>$85,</strong> was $100

55-inch 4-Series Roku TV — $380, was $500

65-inch 5-Series QLED Roku TV — $700, was $900

Why buy

Supports HD and 4K resolutions and HDR

Supports all major streaming service providers

Automatic software updates

Has voice control capabilities

The Roku Premiere streaming media player is a solid, budget-friendly option. This player lets you stream live, free, or premium content, and it can support streaming in HD or 4K. It can handle all your favorite streaming services and offers over 200 free live TV channels via The Roku Channel. It also has a quick and easy setup: Plug it in and connect it to the internet. That’s it. It even has support for voice assistants, including Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. If you just need a simple streaming device option, the Roku Premiere is perfect.

Roku Streambar 4K Streaming Media Player — $80, was $130



Why buy

Streams your favorite shows in 4K HDR

Four built-in speakers with Dolby Audio

Offers a simple setup

Supports Bluetooth

It’s a soundbar and a streaming device and it’s a fantastic deal. Audio quality can be just as important as picture quality when it comes to immersive entertainment experiences. And Roku Streambar is designed with that in mind. With this deal, you’re getting a streaming device that is able to stream your shows in crisp 4K HDR quality, offers booming, rich sound via Dolby Audio, and the simplicity and ease of use that you know Roku for. You’re still getting an easy-to-use Roku voice remote and an easy to set up streaming device — it’s basically plug-and-play. And if you’ve got a Bluetooth-enabled device, you can connect it to the Streambar to play your favorite music with that same great audio quality.

Roku Ultra Streaming Device — $85, was $100



Why buy

Rich Dolby Atmos sound

Cool lost remote location feature

Supports the use of headphones so you can listen by yourself

Supports voice assistants including Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant and has its own voice remote

The Roku Ultra is a streaming device that has lots of little cool features that add up to one awesome streaming media player. It can connect via Wi-Fi or Ethernet and can stream in 4K or HD. It features an immersive audio experience with Dolby Atmos. The Roku Ultra also comes with a voice remote that if lost, can be found again by pressing a button on the streaming device which will cause the remote to play a sound. And in addition to the voice remote, you can also use your voice assistant of choice with it as well. Plus, if you want to watch something, but don’t want to disturb anyone else, the remote has a handy headphone jack you can use to listen by yourself. Or you can pair your wireless headphones to the Roku mobile app. The Roku Ultra is a streaming device that truly has thought of every little thing.

55-inch 4-Series Roku TV — $380, was $500



Why buy

Stunning display: 4K UHD resolution with High Dynamic Range

Smart capable: Perfect for streaming content

Can be voice-controlled

Support for Apple Airplay

This TCL 4 Series Roku TV is available in four different sizes, including our featured 55-inch model:

50-inch 4-Series Roku TV: $360, was $450 — VIEW DEAL

was $450 — 55-inch 4-Series Roku TV: $380, was $500 — VIEW DEAL

was $500 — 65-inch 4-Series Roku TV: $500, was $700 — VIEW DEAL

was $700 — 75-inch 4-Series Roku TV: $750, was $1,000 — VIEW DEAL

With the above deals, you can save up to $250 on these TCL 4 Series Roku TVs. But let’s take a closer look at what you’ll be getting: a smart TV with a stunning 4K UHD display with High Dynamic Range (HDR), support for thousands of streaming channels, four HDMI inputs, support for Apple’s Airplay feature, and voice control capabilities that support the use of Siri, Alexa, Hey Google, and the Roku mobile app. It also has a refresh rate of 60Hz, direct-lit backlighting, and an LED display. If you need an affordable smart TV that can support your serious streaming services habit, look no further than the TCL 4 Series Roku TV.

65-inch 5-Series QLED Roku TV — $700, was $900



Why buy

A brilliant QLED 4K UHD display

Optimized for gaming

Support for voice control

Easy to use remote

This TCL 5 Series QLED Roku TV is available in three different sizes, including our featured 65-inch model:

50-inch 5-Series QLED Roku TV: $450, was $600 — VIEW DEAL

was $600 — 65-inch 5-Series QLED Roku TV: $700, was $900 — VIEW DEAL[/cc-placement 75-inch 5-Series QLED Roku TV: $1,000, was $1,300 — VIEW DEAL



With the above deals, you can save up to $300 on a TCL 5 Series QLED Roku TV from Best Buy. If you’re looking at the Class 5 Series, you’re looking for an upgraded smart TV watching experience. And with these Black Friday TV deals, you’ll get it: 4K resolution, a QLED display, Auto Game Mode (which optimizes your picture settings for a better gaming experience), Smart HDR, voice control capabilities, four HDMI inputs, and a 60Hz refresh rate. If you need your TV to support both your gaming and streaming habits, this is the deal for you.

Should you shop these Roku Black Friday Deals or wait until Cyber Monday?

Nope, don’t wait until Cyber Monday. If you see a Roku Black Friday deal you want, go ahead and buy it as soon as possible. Why? The deals you see now aren’t guaranteed to still be there on Cyber Monday. Those items might even be out of stock by then.

Also, you’re not necessarily stuck with the item you bought on Black Friday. If you see that same item is still around on Cyber Monday and is now cheaper, just return the item you bought on Black Friday, or better yet, if it’s early enough, just cancel the order. But make sure that your Cyber Monday order will still arrive in time for the holidays if you’re going to do this.

