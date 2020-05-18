  1. Deals
Roku Premiere 4K, Roku Ultra on sale from only $30 in time for Memorial Day

By

Streaming television shows and movies has become a way of life, especially lately. If you are new to the streaming game, it may be time to check out what these devices have to offer. Since Memorial Day is right around the corner, many retailers are starting their sales early. For part of its pre-Memorial Day sale, Best Buy is offering two great deals on Roku devices. The first is a Roku Premiere 4K streaming device for just $30, down from $40. The second is the same Roku Premiere 4K streaming device, but it comes with a pair of JLB headphones and the enhanced voice remote for only $80, down from $100.

Roku Premiere (4K) — $30, was $40

Roku Premiere Plus Review
Riley Young/Digital Trends

The Roku Premiere 4K Streaming Media Player is designed for Ultra HD and 4K TVs in that it provides high-quality content across most popular streaming channels. The Roku allows you to stream free TV, live news, sports, movies, music, and more across thousands of free and paid channels. The setup is simple — just plug the device into your TV using the included HDMI cable, connect to the internet in your home, create a Roku account (or sign in to your existing Roku account), and you are ready to stream. The Roku then acts as the home for all of your entertainment, such as Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, HBO, Apple TV+, et cetera. The remote is easy to use and has everything you need to control your player, along with shortcuts for the most popular streaming channels. Although this Roku is designed for 4K TVs, it is still compatible with regular HD TVs.

Roku Ultra (4K) — $80, was $100

Roku Ultra 2019

This Roku Premiere is the same device as the one above, but it comes with the enhanced voice remote instead of the regular Roku remote. The enhanced voice remote allows you to operate your device hands-free by speaking commands to the remote. The remote also allows you to create personal shortcut buttons for your favorite streaming services. With this deal, you get all of the great features of the Roku Premiere such as 4K streaming, thousands of free channels, live sports, and more, along with a pair of JLB headphones so you can enjoy your content privately. The enhanced voice Roku remote has a headphone jack in the bottom so you can plug your JLB headphones in and listen no matter where you are in the room.

