Samsung is mostly known today for its Galaxy S and Note phone series, upper mid-range to premium offerings that the public consumed ravenously almost as much as they did the latest iPhone. But did you know that the company also manufactures more budget-friendly phones through the A and J-Series? These mid-tier devices offer an almost premium phone experience for a lot less, like the Samsung Galaxy A50, a solid phone that not only looks great but also boasts a lot of neat features.

You can get a factory unlocked version of the Galaxy A50 on Amazon for a massive $126 off. Upgrade to this stylish and sleek smartphone for $274 instead of the usual $400. What’s more, you can get an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa card, which brings the price further down to $224.

When we first laid our eyes on the Samsung Galaxy A50, we thought that it resembled more expensive phones with its extra-large screen, slim bezels, and the ubiquitous notch design. It looks pleasingly contemporary, and when we flipped it the backside reminded us of the iPhone XS with its vertically stacked cameras.

Although made of plastic, the back panel doesn’t look or feel cheap, and it has a beautiful iridescent sheen that has rainbows on it when hit by the light. Unfortunately, the material is a fingerprint magnet, and it will clearly pick up scratches over time unless protected with a phone case.

The power and volume rocker are found on the upper right edge and are easy to access, and there’s a USB Type-C charging port on the bottom right next to the audio jack. On the left edge is a dual nano-SIM card slot and a dedicated microSD card slot.

It has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen that has 2,340 x 1,080-pixel resolution that looks stunning. Watching videos on it was an absolute pleasure and with the Widevine L1 DRM video encryption, you can stream HD content from Netflix.

When it comes to performance, the Galaxy A50 is sufficiently fast. Powered with Samsung’s own Exynos 9610 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, browsing through the interface, opening apps, and surfing the web was smooth with just a few occasional stutters.

This phone’s rear triple-camera system is an utter delight. It has a 25-megapixel main lens, a 5-megapixel telephoto depth lens, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, all working together to capture breathtakingly good photos. Images were finely detailed, colors were vibrant, and the wide-angle lens can take wonderful panoramic shots. You can also capture dramatic portrait shots where the foreground is pin-sharp, and the background gradually blurs.

Samsung devices are known for their terrific battery life, and the Galaxy A50 is no exception. It can easily last an entire day with extra juice to spare and can even last for two days when used lightly.

The Galaxy A50 really shows that Samsung can churn out quality phones regardless of the cost. With its gorgeous display, considerably fast performance, terrific camera system, and lengthy battery life, this one’s tough to beat for the price range.

