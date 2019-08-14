Deals

Samsung announced that it is giving a $100 store credit to anyone who pre-orders the new Galaxy Note 10. While this is a great smartphone deal for a still unreleased model, it is one-upped by Best Buy’s outright discount offer. The retail giant will directly slash the same hundred bucks when you reserve Samsung’s newest premium smartphone on its website.

This Best Buy deal lets you be one of the first ones to own the all-new Samsung Galaxy Note 10. Place your order now and pay only $850 instead of the full $950. Jump on this chance to save on what can be another excellent alternative to the Apple iPhone.

In our hands-on review of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, the first thing we talked about was its dazzling color schemes. The Aura Glow, Aura White, and Aura Black all look like they change colors by reflecting different gradients depending on the light. We found this flashy new design cool and befitting the “Aura” prefix.

Compared to the Note 9, the Galaxy Note 10 is smaller in size but has a similarly large screen. Samsung slimmed down the bezels around the screen to give it more real estate. This update makes the Note 10 perfectly usable with just one hand.

Speaking of the screen, the Galaxy Note 10 features an HDR10+ certified Dynamic AMOLED panel with a 2,280 x 1,080 resolution. This 401-pixels-per-inch density results in a vivid and bright display.

A downside to having a thinner body while keeping almost the same size screen is sacrificing the headphone jack. The included AKG earbuds will now connect through the USB-C port. Samsung also includes a USB-C to 3.5mm dongle with every Galaxy Note 10 box so you can still use your favorite headphones.

Notable updates to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 also include the S-Pen Air Actions. Aside from camera controls, the S-Pen also received a brand-new Microsoft Office integration which allows transcription of written notes to editable text.

However, some features present in the previous Galaxy Note models are missing in this year’s update. Samsung omitted the MicroSD slot in the Note 10. Its battery also seems to have gotten smaller than the Note 9’s. Despite these changes, the Galaxy Note 10 still remains a strong contender in its size range.

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy Note 10 on Best Buy today for only $850. You save $100 from its usual $950 when you order now before its August 23, 2019 launch.

Check our dedicated page for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus to stay up to date with everything about Samsung’s latest smartphone. You can also visit our curated deals page for the latest discounts on premium tech.

