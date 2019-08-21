Score the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for $301 less on Amazon

The world may be divided into iOS and Android users but there is no doubt that Samsung has the Android market cornered. With the recent release of their tenth generation flagship models, the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10, this is the best time to snag the older models at a much lower price point. If you’re looking to upgrade to a premium smartphone with a headphone jack, then the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is a prime choice and even more with Amazon’s 30% price cut. Usually ringing in at $1,000, you can score this phone for $301 less and qualify to knock off another $50 on top of the $699 sale price with your Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

The Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Note 8 may not look all that different at a glance but for those with a discerning eye, the Note 9 appears to be shorter, wider, and thicker. You will also find the fingerprint sensor below the rear camera instead of being alongside it. One thing that remains true to this day is that Samsung definitely has a strong edge when it comes to a nearly bezel-less Infinity display.

In comparison to the Note 10, the Note 9 surprisingly has the upper hand in some aspects. For instance, the Note 9 flaunts a larger screen at 6.4 inches with a higher resolution of 1,440 x 2,960, for 516 pixels per inch whereas the Note 10 is at 6.3 inches with a resolution of only 1,080 x 2,280, for 401 pixels per inch. Since both phones sport a Super AMOLED display, the only bearing the Note 10 may have at this point is that it supports a HDR10+ rating while the Note 9 lacks the plus. With a vibrantly crisp display and loud stereo speakers, the Note 9 is a solid bet for streaming and gaming.

Past the superficial, the Galaxy Note 9 is one of the fastest phones available in the market with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB of RAM. Plus, with 128GB of internal storage for your growing collection of apps and media contribute to the phones overall fluid interface. The Note 9 also packs a 4,000mAh battery complemented with a fast-charging capacity of 15W so running out of power is hardly going to be the case.

The Galaxy Note 9 may not be the latest phone on the market but it’s oddly better than the more recent Note 10 with a sharper screen, bigger battery, and a 3.5mm audio port. Samsung goes by the tagline “The Camera. Reimagined,” the Note 9 may only have three cameras in total but it proves to take above average photos for a phone camera. Since this unit is unlocked, you are at liberty to choose your carrier. For international jet setters, this can be an advantage over paying an exorbitant amount on roaming charges. With Amazon’s 30% discount, this Samsung Galaxy Note 9 may cost less than the accumulated monthly payments to lease it with your provider.

