Instead of just the traditional mattresses, clothing, and outdoor gear, Labor Day 2019 now includes discounts on just about everything. This shopping event is a great time to grab smartphone deals. Jump on Amazon’s offer of the Samsung Galaxy S10e if you want a more affordable alternative to the Apple iPhone. You can get our pick for the best small smartphone at $110 below its usual price today.

From its usual $750, the Prism Blue Samsung Galaxy S10e with 128GB storage is now down to $640 on Amazon today. This price cut is bigger than what the Prism White is getting. Plus, you can get another $50 off if you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card. Stocks for this premium smartphone is limited so hurry and order now.

In an era of large phones, the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10e is a refreshing change. It is perfectly sized for one-handed operation. This is a great option if you are looking for a small yet powerful smartphone. Plus, the S10e comes at a more reasonable price than the bigger Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus.

Despite its smaller packaging and more affordable price, the Samsung Galaxy S10e offers a performance that is very similar to its bigger siblings. It received the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor but got less RAM at 6GB. You also get 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded with a MicroSD card.

A few paragraphs ago, we said that the Samsung Galaxy S10e is an excellent alternative the Apple iPhone. That is because it looks very much like the iPhone XR from the front. They have similar uniform and slim bezels surrounding the screen for an edge-to-edge display.

Speaking of screens, Samsung Galaxy S10e’s is like a beautiful window into the digital world. It uses the brand’s new Dynamic AMOLED display technology with full HD+ resolution. Compared with the iPhone XR, the S10e’s display is superior.

Enjoy a massive $100 discount on the usually $750 Prism Blue Samsung Galaxy S10e when you purchase from Amazon today. Order now while stock is on hand.

Looking for more savings on laptops, 4K TVs, and smartwatches? Visit our curated deals page where to keep posted on the latest and most exciting discounts on premium tech all year-round.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations