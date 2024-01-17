Do this before Samsung announces the Galaxy S24 later today

We have just a few hours left until Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event unfolds at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Launching today, January 17, at 10 AM PT and 1 PM EST, it’s highly expected that we will see the Samsung Galaxy S24 series unveiled alongside Samsung’s Galaxy AI. They’ve already teased some big news for their AI tech, and it’s sure to be exciting. If you already know you want the latest Samsung Galaxy S24, there are some promotions just for you. Samsung is ruling the phone deals right now with a sweet special offer that requires very little effort on your part.

All you have to do is register interest below, and you'll gain $50 in Samsung credit and up to an additional $970 in savings via trade-ins when you pre-order what Samsung is referring to as the "newest phone from Galaxy".

Where to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live stream?

Kicking off at 10 AM PT, 1 PM EST, you can watch Galaxy Unpacked live on or on their YouTube channel.

Register your interest in the Galaxy S24 and get $50 in free Samsung Credit, as well as other offers, if you decide to pre-order.

Samsung Galaxy S24 announcement incoming, and more

With the Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra among the best Android smartphones, expectations are high for the Samsung Galaxy S24. There are no official details yet, but leaks have shown that the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra look very similar to their previous-generation counterparts. That’s not a bad thing, as there are a lot of fans of these designs. In addition to the usual updates such as a faster processor and better cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is believed to bank heavily on artificial intelligence with a new feature called Samsung Gauss.

