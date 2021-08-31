  1. Deals
We can’t believe how cheap the Samsung Galaxy S21 is today

By

If you’re looking for great smartphone deals on a new Samsung Galaxy, now is the time to grab the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 from Best Buy. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB smartphone in Phantom Gray for just $600. Normally priced at $800, you’ll save $200 when you take advantage of this deal and activate this phone on the T-Mobile network today.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is one of the most innovative Samsung phones yet. Take amazing pictures with the multi-lens camera, and record videos in 8k for incredible frame rates and playback. Create watchable memories to last forever without sacrificing video or sound quality. Included pro editing effects make it simple to create your own home movies, marketing content, or creative film projects right in the palm of your hand. Direct your life with the advanced multi-camera recording capabilities and pro-style effects. Whether you’re recording Tik Toks or making home movies of your kids, this Samsung phone delivers pristine images and videos so you never have a pixel out of place.

Made with 5G connection capability, you can connect in a flash to surf the web and share content instantly with no lag while connected to the network. This ultra-fast smartphone features a 6.2-inch display screen and Bluetooth capability to connect to all of your favorite devices seamlessly, including wireless headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and more. Complete with a touch screen, front and rear-facing cameras, and 128GB of internal memory, this phone is ideal for any user. Operating on the highly customizable Android OS operating system, you can download apps, create custom backgrounds and screens, and organize all of your icons with ease.

Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone for just $600 from Best Buy when you activate it today on the T-Mobile network. That’s a $200 savings, marked down from its regular price of $800. Or, shop more great Samsung Galaxy S20 deals going on today. Whatever you choose, you’ll love the advanced photo and video capture capabilities of this Samsung phone.

