Deals

Get your kid the 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A for $150 less on Amazon

Timothy Taylor
By
8″ SAMSUNG GALAXY TAB A, 16 GB

Looking for an 8-inch tablet that your child can use? The first thing that popped in your head is probably the Apple iPad Mini. While the iPad Mini is undeniably great (it’s one of our best tablets for 2019) it does come with a hefty price tag. For something far more affordable that won’t make you weep, check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab A.

This ultra-portable tablet is relatively modestly priced for a Samsung product yet is a genuine bang for your buck. Get it for a huge 51% less on Amazon. For just $148 instead of $300, you can let your little one watch animated films on it so you can focus on other stuff.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is slim, light, and looks a little cheap. While the build quality seems solid enough, it doesn’t scream high-end. Its frame is made of plastic and it has an aluminum back panel that feels slightly slippery. It also annoyingly collects a lot of fingerprints. Honestly, we like the smaller Galaxy Tab A 7.0 more with its grippier rubbery back. Still, the tablet is pleasantly compact and light, and your kid won’t be having any problems holding it even with just one hand.

Its front looks exactly like most Samsung tablets, with the physical home button found on the center underneath the screen. The 8-inch display has a 1,280 x 800-pixel resolution that looks good despite a much lower pixel density for a tablet of this price range. It has an 8-megapixel camera on the back that can record high-definition videos (but not 4K), and the 5-megapixel front-facing camera is perfect for taking selfies.

On the top-right edge, you’ll find the power button and volume control buttons, while on the bottom edge are the USB Type C charging port (very nice for a budget tablet) and the speaker right next to it. A 3.5mm audio jack is on the top edge and a microSD card slot is on the left side.

Underneath the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor, 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal memory. The tablet’s performance is pretty good. It handled multiple tabs open on the browser quite well and apps ran smoothly for the most part. Some games were a little glitchy, but not enough to be frustrating.

During our battery test, the tablet managed to last over 12 hours while running an HD video on a continuous loop, which is very good considering the price. When used intermittently, the tablet lasted a terrific 52 hours. It’s also worth noting that the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 doesn’t lose any juice when the screen remains inactive.

The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is overall an above-average budget tablet. Its build quality is good enough, the display is nice and bright, it runs apps smoothly, and it can last for a very long time. Snag one for your kid for $150 less on Amazon.

Looking for more? Visit these pages for our best tablets for 2019 and the best iPad deals. For more awesome deals check out our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

LG G6: Our First Take
Up Next

Sony's best noise-canceling headphones get a cool price cut on Amazon
samsung galaxy tab s5e review feat
Product Review

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e tablet is a little slice of luxury

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e excels at what it was designed for — movies, games, and reading. At $400, it’s a good Android tablet for your home, but the question is whether you need a tablet at all when your phone can do just as much.
Posted By Andy Boxall
apple macbook pro 13 vs dell xps 2017 prd
Deals

Amazon cuts $299 off the 2017 Apple MacBook Pro 13, bringing it down to $1,000

If you want to own a new MacBook Pro without spending more than $1,000, check out Amazon's offer for the 13-inch 2017 Apple MacBook Pro. This $299 price cut brings the late-gen Apple notebook within your budget.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
samsung galaxy watch 42mm weather widget
Deals

Amazon discounts this snazzy Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch by 29% less

The Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch usually wears a $350 price tag but Amazon hands it over to you for 29% less. This is your chance to be pretty in pink (or rose gold for that matter) for the sale price of $246.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
samsung galaxy tab s3 11
Deals

Amazon chops $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, S Pen included

From entertainment and creativity to productivity, there’s so much you can do with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3. Grab the black version today on Amazon at the discounted price of $449 while in stock.
Posted By Erica Katherina
fitbit charge 3 wrist
Deals

Amazon is running a 20% sale on Fitbit’s latest fitness tracker, the Charge 3

Amazon is currently running a sale on FitBit's latest fitness tracker, the Charge 3 that brings standard price of $150 down by 20%. For $120, you get to arm your wrist with a slick wearable that you can take almost anywhere.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
garmin forerunner 735xt amazon
Deals

Amazon trims the price on the Garmin Forerunner 735XT by 30%

The Garmin Forerunner 735XT may not be the latest fitness tracker out there but it is one the few equipped with Strava's Suffer Score. This triathlon watch usually rings in at $400 but Amazon trims down its price by 20%.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
best labor day sales card
Deals

Best Labor Day sales: What deals you should expect in 2019

Labor Day 2019 lands on Monday, September 2 this year. We've gathered all of the information you need to prepare yourself for the many sales to come, from REI to Walmart and everything in between.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
dell xps 13
Deals

Grab one of these discounted Dell laptops and get a free $200 Visa prepaid card

If you missed those PC deals during July's sales and don’t want to wait until Black Friday, Dell is offering nice price cuts right now on a couple of our all-time favorite laptops — plus a free $200 prepaid Visa card with your purchase.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon walmart and best buy fathers day sale on apple ring tvs bose quietcomfort 35
Deals

Bose, Sony, and Plantronics noise-canceling headphones are on sale at Amazon

If you're in the market for wireless headphones, we'd strongly recommend noise-canceling ones. We found great deals Sony WH-1000XM3, Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2s, and Bose's QuietComfort 35 IIs on Amazon, at prices up to 35% off.
Posted By Ed Oswald
best headphones prime day 2018 sony wh ch700n
Deals

Walmart slashes 35% off these great Sony noise-canceling wireless headphones

Sony has mastered the art of making audio equipment that would please any audiophile while adding improvements that sets its products apart. A great headphone is the Sony WH-CH700N, now $130 on Walmart.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Apple AirPods
Deals

Amazon just dropped the price of Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case

Pigs must be flying because the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — also known as the AirPods 2 — have been treated to a considerable discount that's seen them reduced to just $179, a total savings of $20.
Posted By Josh Levenson
all amazon alexa announcements ces 2019 currant smart outlet
Deals

Amazon cuts 50% off the Currant Wi-Fi Smart Outlet with energy monitoring

The Currant Wi-Fi Smart Outlet brings you more than convenience – it helps you save on energy costs thanks to its energy monitoring feature. Get it for 50% less than its usual $60 on Amazon today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
vizio launch d series 4k ultra hd tv 750 0024
Deals

Walmart kicks off an awesome deal on the Vizio D-Series 65-inch 4K TV

Vizio has a solid reputation for making good 4K TVs at prices that won’t break the bank, and the well-established D-Series is an example of that. Walmart has a deal on the 65-inch version, dropping its price to just $480.
Posted By Erica Katherina
garmin vivomove hr hybrid smartwatch amazon deal
Deals

Wear the elegant Garmin Vivomove HR Hybrid smartwatch for 15% less on Amazon

Wearables are coming into their own and are looking less like traditional timepieces. While that's not bad, some people still want a smartwatch with a more orthodox façade, like the Garmin Vivomove HR, now $170 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor