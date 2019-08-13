Get your kid the 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A for $150 less on Amazon

Share

Looking for an 8-inch tablet that your child can use? The first thing that popped in your head is probably the Apple iPad Mini. While the iPad Mini is undeniably great (it’s one of our best tablets for 2019) it does come with a hefty price tag. For something far more affordable that won’t make you weep, check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab A.

This ultra-portable tablet is relatively modestly priced for a Samsung product yet is a genuine bang for your buck. Get it for a huge 51% less on Amazon. For just $148 instead of $300, you can let your little one watch animated films on it so you can focus on other stuff.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is slim, light, and looks a little cheap. While the build quality seems solid enough, it doesn’t scream high-end. Its frame is made of plastic and it has an aluminum back panel that feels slightly slippery. It also annoyingly collects a lot of fingerprints. Honestly, we like the smaller Galaxy Tab A 7.0 more with its grippier rubbery back. Still, the tablet is pleasantly compact and light, and your kid won’t be having any problems holding it even with just one hand.

Its front looks exactly like most Samsung tablets, with the physical home button found on the center underneath the screen. The 8-inch display has a 1,280 x 800-pixel resolution that looks good despite a much lower pixel density for a tablet of this price range. It has an 8-megapixel camera on the back that can record high-definition videos (but not 4K), and the 5-megapixel front-facing camera is perfect for taking selfies.

On the top-right edge, you’ll find the power button and volume control buttons, while on the bottom edge are the USB Type C charging port (very nice for a budget tablet) and the speaker right next to it. A 3.5mm audio jack is on the top edge and a microSD card slot is on the left side.

Underneath the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor, 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal memory. The tablet’s performance is pretty good. It handled multiple tabs open on the browser quite well and apps ran smoothly for the most part. Some games were a little glitchy, but not enough to be frustrating.

During our battery test, the tablet managed to last over 12 hours while running an HD video on a continuous loop, which is very good considering the price. When used intermittently, the tablet lasted a terrific 52 hours. It’s also worth noting that the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 doesn’t lose any juice when the screen remains inactive.

The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is overall an above-average budget tablet. Its build quality is good enough, the display is nice and bright, it runs apps smoothly, and it can last for a very long time. Snag one for your kid for $150 less on Amazon.

