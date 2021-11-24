If you’re after a cheap tablet, then you need look no further than this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal. Samsung is the king of Android phones and so it’s no surprise that this tech giant also rules the Android tablet roost, and this is one of the best Black Friday deals as well as one of our favorite Black Friday tablet deals for anybody who wants something different (and considerably cheaper) than an iPad. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is already a value at its normal $160 price, but you can grab it from Samsung now for $120 or even as little as $20 with a trade-in.

Buy Now

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal

Why Buy:

Android OS makes it a good iPad alternative for people without iPhones

It’s about as cheap as a good name-brand tablet can get

Durable metal frame

8.7-inch screen is a great balance between portability and utility

The Apple iPad is still the king of the best tablets, but let’s face it: iPads aren’t cheap, and not everybody favors Apple’s software ecosystem. In the past, Android tablets were rather spotty in terms of quality and hardware capabilities and remained a questionable value at best. While there are still plenty of cheap Android tablets you shouldn’t buy, a lot has changed in recent years. Today’s Android tablets are quite capable, and this has been driven largely by Samsung and increased competition with Chromebooks and Chrome OS tablets.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a more basic, pared-down version of one of the best Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7. It sports a nice 8.7-inch touchscreen which strikes a great balance between portability and utility. Standard tablets are typically 10 inches across or larger, which might be a little too big for something you want to carry in your bag. And with its durable metal frame, you can definitely carry the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite around with you without worries. Its Android software makes it an ideal iPad alternative to Android phone users, too.

Right now, this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal will run you only $120 (down $40 from its usual $160 price) for the 32GB model. If you want some more storage, you can grab the 64GB Tab A7 Lite for just $10 more and save $70, which is also a great bargain. And if you have an older device to trade in, you can snag it for even cheaper: Give Samsung your old smartphone or tablet from select brands and get up to $100 in an instant credit towards your purchase.

Buy Now

Should you shop this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Black Friday now runs into the weekend and right into Cyber Monday, so you can almost consider these to be one extended sale. That means that Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals are pretty much the same. If you see one you like, buy it now. There’s no guarantee you’ll see it again at the same price, let alone a lower one, and it might go out of stock altogether.

Thankfully, many stores are offering Black Friday price match guarantees that let you get a refund if an item you bought becomes cheaper within a certain time frame. If an item you bought isn’t covered by this guarantee and the price drops lower, you can always simply return the one you bought and grab it again at the lower price, and so long as you do so during Cyber Week you should still get it in time for Christmas.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations