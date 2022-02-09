Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 pre-order — reserve it NOW

Samsung is holding its Galaxy Unpacked event today, and although the new Galaxy S22 smartphones are the clear stars of the show, tablet lovers will be happy to know that the Android giant hasn’t forgotten them. Along with the new flagship phones, Samsung has revealed its new Galaxy Tab S8 tablet lineup to succeed the 2020 Tab S7 devices. There are going to be three models slated to ship out later this month, and you can already pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, or Tab S8 Ultra.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 pre-order deal

Retailers offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 pre-order

We know that Samsung is directly offering Galaxy Tab S8 pre-orders at the moment, while Verizon and AT&T have their own Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 pre-order offers as well. You can’t pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 from T-Mobile yet, unfortunately, but the carrier has stated that it will be offering the new tablet soon.

As with Samsung smartphones, the S-series has represented the flagships of the brand’s tablet line. The last new release was in 2020 with the Galaxy Tab S7 models, but Samsung did not release a new generation of tablets last year (possibly due to the still-ongoing computer chip shortage). Thankfully, Android tablet fans didn’t get skipped over this time around, and the Galaxy Tab S8 offers some notable improvements from previous releases.

For starters, the S8 series got a size upgrade over the last-gen tablets. The Galaxy Tab S8 comes with an 11-inch LCD display while the Tab S8+ boasts a gorgeous 12.4-inch SAMOLED screen. Both feature camera modules with a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and they’re capable of recording 4K video as well. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra takes things even further with its 14.6-inch SAMOLED display, which outsizes even the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and puts its screen into “laptop-sized” territory. The Tab S8 Ultra’s camera also features dual 12MP sensors. All three camera modules feature enhancements like auto-framing, automatic zooming during video calls, and three types of noise cancellation for clearer microphone audio.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra’s large screen will come in handy when paired with a PC, as you can use it as a second monitor (imagine having two displays while on your laptop). It also has a multi-active window mode that allows you to split the screen up for multi-tasking. Its sleek aluminum chassis can be paired with Samsung’s keyboard cover that effectively transforms the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra into a laptop itself. All Galaxy Tab S8 models are compatible with the S Pen stylus as well.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: $700, free keyboard cover included — PRE-ORDER

$700, free keyboard cover included — Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: $900, free keyboard cover included — PRE-ORDER

$900, free keyboard cover included — Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,100, free keyboard cover included — PRE-ORDER

AT&T

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G: $1,200 — PRE-ORDER

Verizon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G: $130 off with the purchase of any Samsung Galaxy phone, up to $180 off with trade-in, free year of AMC+ — PRE-ORDER

T-Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: We don’t have any information on T-Mobile’s Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 pre-order offers just yet. However, the carrier has confirmed that the tablet will be available at a later date, so stay tuned.

When will Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 pre-orders start shipping?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 pre-order offers are available as of February 9, and the new tablet will start shipping out near the end of the month on February 25 in select markets including the U.S. As with the Samsung Galaxy S22 phones, available inventory is rumored to be tighter this year owing to ongoing chip shortages and supply chain log-jams, so we don’t suggest waiting if you want to get your hands on any of the Tab S8 models soon. The best way to secure your place in line is to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and reserve one before it ships.

