Want to stand out in a crowd that predominantly wears and uses Apple tech? Check out the Samsung Galaxy Watch, our choice for the best smartwatch for Android of 2019. It sports an analog-looking and exceptionally stylish watch face, perfect for those who want their wearable to still look like a traditional watch. Plus, it boasts accurate fitness tracking, a gorgeous display, and superb battery life.

This smartwatch usually comes with a hefty $330 price tag but for Labor Day, Amazon is slashing a massive $130 off it. Get this renewed 42mm smartwatch in rose gold for just $200. What’s more, you can get an additional $50 off instantly when you apply and are approved for the Amazon Rewards Visa card, reducing the price to an irresistible $150.

This 42mm Galaxy Watch is a little large and heavy for a watch, weighing 1.73 ounces. Despite its bulk, it fits the wrist nicely and its color is true rose gold, unlike the Apple Watch’s version that’s pinker. Rocking the same rotating bezel found in its predecessors, the Gear S3 and the Gear Sport, this watch is fun to navigate. It runs with Samsung’s own Tizen software which, in our opinion, is far better than Google’s Wear OS. The interface is well-organized, and icons and information are displayed in a logical fashion. You can reorder and customize apps and widgets with just a few presses and taps, as well as change the watch face’s color and design to your liking.

The 1.2-inch AMOLED screen is gorgeous. The colors really pop, the blacks are deep, and everything looks nicely detailed. Even more impressive is that it stays sufficiently bright outdoors, the bane of most wearables. It is protected by Corning’s military-grade Gorilla DX+ glass, which keeps it scratch-free and durable. There are two physical buttons found on the right side and it has a silicone strap that’s replaceable if you wish to get other colors.

By rotating the bezel and lightly tapping and swiping the screen, you can navigate the watch’s interface. Swipe left and you’ll see 20 random apps with live notifications, which you can tap for further interaction. Seeing, dismissing, and responding to app notifications is pleasantly hassle-free. Interacting with smartphone notifications is a little limited though. You will be able to read and dismiss texts and calls, but responding to or answering them requires your smartphone.

The Galaxy Watch’s fitness tracking is amazing. There are up to 39 workouts that you can track in total, and the watch can automatically detect six workouts such as walking, running, and cycling. The built-in heart monitor is impressively accurate, and all your fitness data will be automatically stored in Samsung’s Health app.

Lastly, this watch can last up to four days on a single charge. An Apple Watch can barely manage two days tops even with light usage.

Besides looking incredibly attractive, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is wonderfully easy to use, offers lots of fitness tracking, and can last for a long time. Get a renewed unit in rose gold for $200 on Amazon.

For more options visit this page for the best smartwatch deals. And since it’s almost Labor Day, click here for more exciting sales.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations