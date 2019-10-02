Apple remains the king of the smartwatch game, especially with the release of the near-perfect Series 5 during the company’s September event. For Android users, however, Samsung is tough to beat. If you’re looking for an Android-compatible smartwatch with a solid mix of connectivity and activity-tracking options, check out Amazon’s deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. Normally $280, you can currently score the 40mm silver variant for only $178.

With the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, Samsung stripped down the flagship Galaxy Watch (aka, the best smartwatch for Android) and put the emphasis on wellness and fitness tracking. Currently discounted to $178, it makes for a nice entry-level smartwatch.

This Samsung smartwatch flaunts a sleek and modern design that you’ll be proud to show off. It has a nicely proportioned profile — a round face and comfortable straps — that looks good on both small and large wrists. For exterior functionality, the Korean tech giant ditched the rotating bezel and went for some side-mounted buttons. It’s also built to military standards for durability and is IP68-rated for water resistance of up to 50 meters.

As the “Active” moniker suggests, health is a major focus of this device. Its fitness tracking-capabilities revolve around the Samsung Health app, which is now updated with new breathing and stress-management features, as well as a bunch of indoor exercises and tracked workouts. You’ll also be able to monitor your heart rate, sleep quality, and stress level, as well as blood pressure (through the My BP Lab app).

This device runs on Samsung’s proprietary OS called Tizen and is compatible with both Android phones (Android 5.0 and later) and iPhones (at least iOS 9). It displays notifications on calls, messages, social media, and more, with options to send customizable replies directly from the watch using emoticons, speech-to-text, or its intuitive keyboard. You’ll also be able to enjoy your music by connecting the watch to your Galaxy Buds.

In terms of battery, Samsung claims it can last more than 45 hours on a single charge. It juices up wirelessly through a charging dock and also comes with an innovative Wireless Power Share for convenient charging.

Manage not just your health but also your well-being with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. Order the 40mm silver model of this smartwatch today on Amazon at a discounted price of $178.

