The best Android smartphones from Samsung will set you back at least a thousand bucks. Luckily, the tech giant also offers budget options for its flagship line — the Samsung Galaxy A50. Amazon even lets you take this reasonably priced smartphone for $111 less when you bundle it with the Samsung Galaxy Fit fitness tracker. Jump on this incredible bundle offer to save on two quality Samsung devices.

Combined, the Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy Fit fitness tracker will cost a total of $461. Amazon’s deal lets you get both Samsung gadgets for $350. You can also apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa and get another $50 discount. This makes it close to the other Android smartphone discounts we recently featured but for two devices. Hurry and order now while this sweet deal is available.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 is a strong contender for the best budget phone title. It offers a full suite of flagship features at an affordable price. It is your best option if you are want to get a Samsung Galaxy smartphone at prices that will not break the bank.

For its price, the Samsung Galaxy A50 boasts very impressive specs. Its processor allows it to handle games such as PUBG: Mobile, Alto’s Odyssey, and Pako: Forever without any hitch. This smartphone also features a large screen that projects a sharp and bright display. You also get a triple-lens camera setup plus a massive battery.

Aside from a quality smartphone, this bundle also includes the Samsung Galaxy Fit. This no-frills fitness tracker offers an array of features for the casual athlete. Use it to monitor your heart rate throughout the day, track your sleep, and even get workout ideas. Connecting it with your Samsung Galaxy A50 smartphone also lets you receive call and text notifications directly on your wrist.

Whether you are a seasoned fitness enthusiast or a beginner looking to get into your best shape ever, getting this Samsung Galaxy A50 and Samsung Galaxy Fit bundle on Amazon makes perfect sense. Grab this incredible Samsung deal to score two quality devices for only $350. That is a cool $111 discount on their combined price of $461. Place your order now while stock is available.

