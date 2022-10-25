 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Home Theater

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $200 on Samsung’s Freestyle HDR projector with Alexa

John Alexander
By
Samsung The Freestyle portable projector.

Spooky movies now, Christmas favorites later. Our projector deals will have you brightening up your wall with the classics, with one deal from Samsung standing out right now. Samsung’s The Freestyle portable projector is 25% off for a limited time, down to $600 from the original $800. This deal also includes a case for the projector — a $60 value — for free. You even have the option to pick it up in-store at a Best Buy near you or have it delivered.

Why you should buy The Freestyle

Samsung's The Freestyle projector sits on a table next to a sofa.

We’ve called The Freestyle one of the best portable projectors, highlighting that it was for those “who like the idea of a projector that goes above and beyond.” How is it able to meet these expectations? Simple: It has big body strength in a small case.

The 1.83-pound projector is able to project in 1080p between 30 to 100 inches away. Somehow, the small frame even houses full 360-degree speakers and the tech required to automatically calibrate the picture to display correctly even when projecting at slanted angles. It doesn’t take a ton of expertise to use, and with USB-C connectivity, it isn’t that hard to set up, which is why The Freestyle is great for families.

While you don’t need to act now to get everything, The Freestyle is quite the customizable beast, with some cool accessories available such as a waterproof case (fall camping, anyone?) while another is the battery mount, which allows The Freestyle to be completely wireless. Lastly, don’t forget about the scratch-resistant and IP55-rated case, which is being offered free with this deal.

You can get The Freestyle portable projector from Samsung’s website for only $600, a $200 discount from the usual $800 price. The best deal we’ve covered previously was a simple $100 off, and that was back when the base price was higher as well. Plus, don’t forget to add the case to your cart to get the $60 case for free. This is an unheard of price for The Freestyle, but this is a limited-time sale so don’t wait too long.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Black Friday deals 2022: What to expect in November
Promotional header for the best Black Friday deals.
This Alienware gaming PC just dropped to its future Black Friday price
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
This NordicTrack treadmill is $500 off in Best Buy’s Black Friday prices sale
NordicTrack Commercial X22i Treadmill.
Shockingly Scary Savings During Visible’s Switching Hour
Visible Switching Hour image
This 55-inch OLED TV deal drops the price to $1,000 at Best Buy
The LG B2 OLED 4K TV sits on a entertainment center in a living room.
Grab a complete PC gaming bundle from Lenovo and save hundreds
The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC with RTX 3070.
These Audio-Technica studio headphones are on sale at Amazon
audio technica ath m30x deal amazon october 2022 68
3 tech deals you need to shop today: 70-inch TV for $450 and more
The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.
This powerful, compact laptop has a huge discount at Dell today
inspiron 14 laptop deal dell october 2022
You won’t believe how cheap this top-rated robot vacuum is
Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum placed on a carpet while lit up.
Dashlane will secure and change your online experiences for the better
Dashlane password manager for better security.
Best Nest Thermostat deals for October 2022
amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1
Save $370 on this HP gaming PC with an RTX 3060, 512GB SSD
HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop PC (new model)