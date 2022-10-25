Save $200 on Samsung’s Freestyle HDR projector with Alexa

Spooky movies now, Christmas favorites later. Our projector deals will have you brightening up your wall with the classics, with one deal from Samsung standing out right now. Samsung’s The Freestyle portable projector is 25% off for a limited time, down to $600 from the original $800. This deal also includes a case for the projector — a $60 value — for free. You even have the option to pick it up in-store at a Best Buy near you or have it delivered.

Why you should buy The Freestyle

We’ve called The Freestyle one of the best portable projectors, highlighting that it was for those “who like the idea of a projector that goes above and beyond.” How is it able to meet these expectations? Simple: It has big body strength in a small case.

The 1.83-pound projector is able to project in 1080p between 30 to 100 inches away. Somehow, the small frame even houses full 360-degree speakers and the tech required to automatically calibrate the picture to display correctly even when projecting at slanted angles. It doesn’t take a ton of expertise to use, and with USB-C connectivity, it isn’t that hard to set up, which is why The Freestyle is great for families.

While you don’t need to act now to get everything, The Freestyle is quite the customizable beast, with some cool accessories available such as a waterproof case (fall camping, anyone?) while another is the battery mount, which allows The Freestyle to be completely wireless. Lastly, don’t forget about the scratch-resistant and IP55-rated case, which is being offered free with this deal.

You can get The Freestyle portable projector from Samsung’s website for only $600, a $200 discount from the usual $800 price. The best deal we’ve covered previously was a simple $100 off, and that was back when the base price was higher as well. Plus, don’t forget to add the case to your cart to get the $60 case for free. This is an unheard of price for The Freestyle, but this is a limited-time sale so don’t wait too long.

