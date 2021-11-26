Like many, you’ve probably been waiting all year to see Samsung TV Black Friday deals that are this good. We don’t blame you! We’re just as excited to see some of the best Black Friday deals that are live, especially with all the shortages and supply chain issues. There was some concern the holiday shopping season wouldn’t be as lively this year, with way too much out of stock or unavailable. Luckily, there are a ton of Black Friday TV deals to sink our teeth into, but they sure are selling out fast! If you’re interested in getting a new TV or upgrading in size from your old one, now’s the perfect opportunity. We gathered up all of the best Samsung TV deals right here, which you can find below.

Samsung Q60A QLED 4K TV — from $400

Super-sleek and slim design for wall-mounting or anywhere else

Smart and powerful Quantum Processor 4K Lite to upscale picture and sound

Has dedicated warm and cool LED backlights for enhanced contrast

Utilizes smooth Motion Xcelerator for fluid action

This Samsung Q60 QLED 4K TV set features dedicated warm and cool LED backlights to provide enhanced contrast. What that means is that, during dark scenes or with dark images, you won’t experience washed-out colors or faded areas, because the perfect blacks are evenly distributed. Of course, you also get to see brilliant and vibrant colors thanks to Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, which results in unprecedented visual fidelity. The Quantum Processor 4K Lite upscales and enhances both picture and sound to match the UHD resolution.

The slim and super – sleek design means , even if you’re not mounting it to the wall, the TV set doesn’t take up much space and looks stunning. Plus, game mode options , like smooth Motion Xcelerator and Super UltraWide GameView with Game Bar , make this an excellent set for gamers of all types — whether you play on console or PC.

Samsung TU7000 4K TV — From $380

Ultra-powerful Crystal Processor transforms everything into stunning 4K

Offers 4x the resolution of standard Full HD TVs

Supports HDR for stunning details and colors

Auto Game Mode (ALLM) to reduce latency and input lag

This Samsung TU7000 4K TV from Samsung delivers impeccable image quality — thanks to a powerful 4K processor — for upscaling, HDR support, and much more. Experience a 4K-quality resolution that’s 4x the picture of standard full HD. You’ll see more vivid colors, incredible sharp edges, and of course, enhanced contrast — even in dark scenes and images. An auto game mode kicks on when you’re ready to play, keeping latency low and reducing input lag, while also eliminating motion blur and movement judders that many TVs suffer from.

It also comes with the Samsung OneRemote for total control of your home theater setup. It’s compatible with a host of connected devices, so you don’t have to use several remotes. The TV is also Wi-Fi-ready and has Samsung’s Tizen streaming platform built-in, which also supports all of your favorite streaming apps right out of the box — from Netflix to Hulu and beyond.

Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV — From $450

Blends elegance with modern design and technology

Transforms into beautiful work of art in Art Mode when not in use

Customizable magnetic bezels to choose your style

Curated art store just for use with The Frame

Specifically designed to look like a picture frame or wall art, this nearly bezel-less TV offers stunning picture quality and an extremely elegant appeal. While it is a TV like any other, when it’s not in use, it automatically reverts to Art Mode to show off gorgeous and highly-detailed artwork. It also features customizable magnetic bezels that are easy to swap out, so you can change the colors and personalize the look to match your decor and style. The TV comes with access to Samsung’s curated art store, featuring a selection of artwork meant just for use with the set.

32-inch Samsung The Frame 4K Smart TV : $450, was $600 — VIEW DEAL

: $450, was $600 — 43-inch Samsung The Frame 4K Smart TV : $800, was $1,00 — VIEW DEAL

: $800, was $1,00 — 50-inch Samsung The Frame 4K Smart TV : $900, was $1,300 — VIEW DEAL

: $900, was $1,300 — 55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K Smart TV : $1,000, was $1,500 — VIEW DEAL

: $1,000, was $1,500 — 65-inch Samsung The Frame 4K Smart TV : $1500, was $2,000 — VIEW DEAL

: $1500, was $2,000 — 75-inch Samsung The Frame 4K Smart TV : $2,200 was $3,000 — VIEW DEAL

: $2,200 was $3,000 — 85-inch Samsung The Frame 4K Smart TV: $3,300, was $4,300 — VIEW DEAL

As a TV, The Frame is powered by Samsung’s Tizen OS to offer media streaming right out of the box. You can access all of your favorite streaming services — like Netflix, Disney+, and so on — to watch content when you’re not using it as a picture frame. You get a stunning 4K-quality picture with HDR support and sound. It even comes with a stand — if you don’t want to mount it — that allows you to display the set vertically or lean it back ever so slightly. This Samsung Frame TV Black Friday deal brings a steep discount on one of the most stylish sets out there.

Should you shop these Samsung TV Black Friday deals or wait until Cyber Monday?

There are shortages — like the microchip and materials shortages — and supply chain issues wreaking havoc on the market this year — which means many items , especially consumer electronics , are going to be low in availability. As we get closer to the holidays, that’s only going to get worse. More items will be unavailable or out of stock than ever , and the prices are fantastically-low this year. Moreover, we’re sure to see some significant shipping delays with so many people shopping. Now’s the perfect opportunity to get ahead of the big rush and ensure you’re getting the best prices and the best shipping times , so you have everything in time for the holidays.

Most retailers are offering extended returns windows for holiday purchases , too. Amazon, for instance, has pushed its holiday returns window back to January 2022. That gives you plenty of time to return items or refund and re-buy if they drop to a lower price later. While that’s not likely to happen, it does remove a lot of the risk of buying early or before certain events. Take advantage of the offers you see as soon as possible!

