Cheap TVs: Samsung, TCL, Vizio 4K TVs on sale for as little as $270

Now that staying at home is the new norm, you’re probably thinking of ways to keep you and your family entertained. Bored with nothing to do but watch TV? Consider upgrading your home theater setup with a new 4K TV. This way, you get to enjoy your favorite movies, shows, and even games in glorious high-definition. Switching to 4K doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg, either. We’ve located some amazing 4K TV deals happening right now at Best Buy and Walmart. For as little as $268, you can grace your living room with a plus-size, brand-name 4K TV.

55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV — $270, was $380

TCL is one of, if not, the fast-growing TV brand out there. It offers 4K and HDR-capable models at astonishingly low prices, and one solid testament to that is the 4 Series. This unit delivers stunning picture quality that’s four times beefier than Full HD and can even upscale HD shows, movies, and other entertainment to near Ultra HD. These features, together with the high dynamic range (HDR) technology, allow for enhanced clarity and detail as well as brighter and more accurate colors across all content.

As a Roku TV, the TCL 4 Series gives you access to more than 5,000 streaming channels or over half a million movies and TV episodes to stream. While its user interface is a little less slick the Tizen or webOS, we think it works better and is more straightforward. The snappy cross-search function is also very convenient as it streamlines the way you look for content. The TV is easily controlled via the included remote and is outfitted with multiple slots for connecting to other devices.

Experience buttery 4K goodness without burning a hole in your wallet by getting your hands on the TCL 4 Series. The 55-inch variant of this 4K TV is currently discounted on Walmart for a very affordable price of $270 — that’s a cool $110 off the standard price.

65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $480, was $550

The NU6900 series, although a midrange Samsung 4K TV, is surprisingly packed with spectacular features that enable it to deliver an amazing picture performance. For starters, it has a powerful UHD engine that upscales non-4K content to 4K or four times the resolution of Full HD. It also offers support for high dynamic range content such as HDR10+.

The color gamut of the NU6900 isn’t as expansive compared to the more high-end units, but Samsung makes up for it with the PurColor technology. This tech fine-tunes millions of colors to keep the imagery in every scene vibrant, rich, and lifelike. And with the Motion Rate 120 in place, the TV manages to display action on fast-moving sequences — like sports and adventure games – with incredible clarity and very minimal blur.

The Samsung NU6900 uses the Universal Guide to make searching for entertainment to watch fast and simple. It also brings your favorite content from multiple devices in an easy-to-browse menu and even gives out personalized show recommendations. Control and overall usage are made even more fun and convenient, thanks to the Bixby integration, the companion SmartThings app, and the included remote.

With its solid picture technology and budget-friendly price, you can never go wrong with the Samsung NU6900. The 65-inch variant is discounted right now for only $480. Order now while in stock.

70-inch Samsung 6-Series 4K TV — $580, was $600

Bring the cinema to your home with this 70-inch Samsung 4K TV. This variant is large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room and carries an array of great technologies to deliver stunning picture quality. Its 4K UHD goodness means four times the resolution of a Full HD, ensuring crisp and clear imagery for your entertainment. There’s also the PurColor which draws millions of shades of color for an incredibly vivid picture as well as the Motion Rate 120 for smooth action on fast-moving sequences. Sound performance is equally impressive and it’s all thanks to the Dolby Audio, which uses advanced audio formatting and signal processing.

Serving as a gateway to numerous streaming services, the 6 Series offers countless options for entertainment to watch. You can make use of the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps to look up for shows, movies, games, and more. Managing the viewing experience for your kids is also possible through the V-chip which blocks content based on program ratings. Connectivity to external devices is supported as well, with available slots for HDMI and USB. Don’t miss the chance to take home this 70-inch Samsung 4K TV for only $580 on Best Buy.

65-inch Vizio M-Series QLED 4K TV — $750, was $1000

Vizio, much like TCL, is known for its great yet affordable TVs. This particular model utilizes the cutting-edge Quantum Dot technology which delivers cinematic color intensity, with more than a billion colors jumping to life on screen. There’s also the Dolby Vision HDR which allows the TV to display a wider range of details and colors as well as the Clear Action 360 which uses powerful image processing for superior motion clarity especially in fast-moving content.

The Vizio M Series has support for popular smart home voice ecosystems like Siri and Google Assistant. This means you can voice-command the TV both for control and entertainment search. It also has SmartCast and ChromeCast functionalities which provide quick access to streaming apps plus the ability to share content from your phone directly to the big screen. Other convenient features include Apple device compatibility, laptop screen mirroring, and multiple built-in ports for connectivity. Score it now on Walmart for $750 and walk away with $250 in savings.

