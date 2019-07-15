The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets a 35% price cut for Prime Day

Share

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is currently the latest model in the Galaxy Note range. This smartphone would normally list for $1,000 but then again, this is no ordinary day, as the much-anticipated sale of the season is here with the best smartphone bargains in town. You can get the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for just $650 with Amazon’s Prime Day deal. That’s a whopping 35% price cut and it doesn’t stop there, an additional $50 discount may apply for those with their Amazon Rewards Visa Cards ready.

There is much to say about the Galaxy Note 9 but if we were to break it down into just five key aspects: Gorgeous display, fantastic performance, versatile camera, all-day battery, and an S Pen that’s more useful than ever. Since this particular model is factory unlocked, you are not limited to any one carrier. This is a huge plus for frequent international travelers as it would be simpler to secure a prepaid sim than to settle exorbitant roaming charges. The published sale price would also amount less than the accumulated monthly lease of the device with your chosen provider.

When it comes to the surface, the Galaxy Note 9 may not be too far from its direct predecessor, the Galaxy Note 8, though it’s another story up close. You’d find the Note 9 to be a bit shorter, wider, and thicker, also, the fingerprint sensor has shifted from being on the right side of the rear camera to just below it. Samsung has definitely managed to keep its edge when it comes to a nearly bezel-less Infinity display.

The 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen sports a Quad HD+ (2,960 x 1,440) resolution that makes for incredibly sharp picture quality with well-saturated colors. The Galaxy Note 9 has the largest screen across Galaxy phones and equipped with loud stereo speakers perfect for streaming HDR-supported content. Basically, you get a high-quality entertainment machine fit in your pocket, and the headphone jack is the added bonus you wouldn’t want to give up anytime soon.

The Note 9 is embedded with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and paired with 6GB of RAM, making it one of the fastest Android phones available in the market. You can also bank on the Note 9’s 128GB internal storage to support and make room for your growing collection of apps, and media. If you’re looking for gaming performance, this smartphone is a solid bet as games like Fortnite run with hardly any hint of lag.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 boasts of having high-end features you can probably think of under the sun. Amazon surely knows how to give you a bang for your buck with this Prime Day Deal that brings the $1,000 price tag down to $650.

