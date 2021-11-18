  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We can’t believe this 55-inch 4K TV is only $250 for Black Friday

Aaron Mamiit
By
Sceptre Curved 55-Inch 4K Ultra High Definition TV.

Gone are the days that 4K TVs are only for the rich and famous, as they’ve become more affordable over the past several years, especially when Black Friday TV deals are available. If you want a head start for your holiday shopping, you should know that some of the best Black Friday deals for 4K TVs are already available. One of the offers that you shouldn’t miss is part of this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals — a $120 discount for this 55-inch Sceptre 4K TV that brings its price down to just $248 from its original price of $368.

The Sceptre U550CV-U is a 4K TV with a 55-inch display that shows nothing less than vibrant colors and clear details for lifelike images on the screen. It’s equipped with four HDMI ports to connect and seamlessly switch between multiple sources, so you always have different options at your disposal when it’s time for some rest and recreation.

Unlike Digital Trends’ best TVs, the Sceptre U550CV-U isn’t a smart TV. However, that’s an easy fix, as you can transform it into an internet-connected TV by linking streaming devices such as the Roku streaming ticks and the Apple TV. Once the 55-inch 4K TV is online, you’ll be able to watch the best Disney+ movies and best Disney+ shows, as well as the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows.

For an affordable but still reliable 4K TV, you can’t go wrong with the Sceptre U550CV-U. Walmart is selling the 55-inch 4K TV for just $248, after a $120 reduction from its original price of $368. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to all the shows and movies that you’ll watch with the Sceptre U550CV-U, don’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best console emulators (NES, SNES, Genesis, and more)

Step up your Zoom game with this ring studio light — now $20

Bower Selfie Ring Studio Light, 8"

Belkin announces a sleek 3-in-1 MagSafe charging pad for the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch

Image of the Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with devices ontop.

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV for Black Friday

TCL 8-Series 4K QLED Roku TV

Want a cheap laptop? This powerful, portable Asus is $219 for Black Friday

The Asus L510 laptop with the brand's logo on the display.

Don’t wait for a Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deal — shop NOW

gifts for her dysonhair airwrap

Best Black Friday Deals 2021: What to buy TODAY

Best Black Friday Deals 2021 Feature Art

The best smart light switches for 2021

The Kasa Smart Light Switch 3-Pack.

The best surge protectors you can get in 2021

Anker 12-outlet surge protector sitting on the ground

The best STG44 loadouts in Call of Duty: Vanguard

STG44 in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Hulu’s Pam and Tommy trailer teases the story behind the sex tape

Lily James and Sebastian Stan in Pam & Tommy.

The 5 best wireless headphones for TV

Man wearing Sony WH-1000XM4 headpones.

Sifu is releasing earlier than promised on PlayStation

sifu early release date