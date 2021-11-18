Gone are the days that 4K TVs are only for the rich and famous, as they’ve become more affordable over the past several years, especially when Black Friday TV deals are available. If you want a head start for your holiday shopping, you should know that some of the best Black Friday deals for 4K TVs are already available. One of the offers that you shouldn’t miss is part of this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals — a $120 discount for this 55-inch Sceptre 4K TV that brings its price down to just $248 from its original price of $368.

The Sceptre U550CV-U is a 4K TV with a 55-inch display that shows nothing less than vibrant colors and clear details for lifelike images on the screen. It’s equipped with four HDMI ports to connect and seamlessly switch between multiple sources, so you always have different options at your disposal when it’s time for some rest and recreation.

Unlike Digital Trends’ best TVs, the Sceptre U550CV-U isn’t a smart TV. However, that’s an easy fix, as you can transform it into an internet-connected TV by linking streaming devices such as the Roku streaming ticks and the Apple TV. Once the 55-inch 4K TV is online, you’ll be able to watch the best Disney+ movies and best Disney+ shows, as well as the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows.

For an affordable but still reliable 4K TV, you can’t go wrong with the Sceptre U550CV-U. Walmart is selling the 55-inch 4K TV for just $248, after a $120 reduction from its original price of $368. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to all the shows and movies that you’ll watch with the Sceptre U550CV-U, don’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

