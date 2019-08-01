Share

Setting the mood in any room using an iOS or Android device is easy with any smart light bulb. But the Sengled Pulse LED smart bulb with JBL Bluetooth speaker helps improve the ambiance with music. Control your light and your music with its built-in Bluetooth speaker straight from your phone. Order the starter kit from Amazon today at up to 76% off its usual price. You can also get each additional satellite bulb at 71% less than its usual price.

From their usual price of $100, all three colors of the Sengled Pulse starter kit get massive price cuts on Amazon. You can now get the Cherry Apple Red kit at only $24, the Pewter kit at $26, and the White kit at $28. All satellite bulb colors are also down to only $20 from their $70 list price. Hurry and order now while stock is on hand.

Fill the room with soft white light and high-quality audio with the Sengled Pulse. Easily set it up by simply twisting both the Pulse Master and Satellite bulbs into any light fixture or recessed can 5 to 6 inches deep. Then, pair it with your smartphone or tablet through Bluetooth to enable remote control using the free Sengled Pulse app.

The Sengled Pulse starter kit comes with one master bulb and one satellite bulb, both with an integrated 13-watt JBL loudspeaker. You can use them as a left-right stereo pair or link up to seven satellite speaker bulbs to one master bulb to enjoy whole-home music. Adjust the audio channel of each bulb through the app for customized sound in your living spaces.

You also get full control of the light with Sengled Pulse. Use the app to make adjustments on the fly, depending on what the mood calls for. Whether it is calming low-light or an ambiance that’s energetic and bright, you have the freedom to present any space the way you want to. Also, these fully dimmable bulbs are built with LEDs that use 80% less energy than more traditional light bulbs.

Enjoy dimmable light and background music in any room of the house with the Sengled Pulse LED smart bulb with JBL Bluetooth speaker. Get the stater kit for as low as $24 at Amazon today. You can use the $76 you save to complete your setup at only $20 for each additional satellite bulb.

