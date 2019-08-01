Deals

Amazon drops huge 76% discount on Sengled smart bulb with built-in JBL speaker

Drake Hawkins
By
Sengled Pulse Link Starter Kit
Nolan Browning/Digital Trends

Setting the mood in any room using an iOS or Android device is easy with any smart light bulb. But the Sengled Pulse LED smart bulb with JBL Bluetooth speaker helps improve the ambiance with music. Control your light and your music with its built-in Bluetooth speaker straight from your phone. Order the starter kit from Amazon today at up to 76% off its usual price. You can also get each additional satellite bulb at 71% less than its usual price.

From their usual price of $100, all three colors of the Sengled Pulse starter kit get massive price cuts on Amazon. You can now get the Cherry Apple Red kit at only $24, the Pewter kit at $26, and the White kit at $28. All satellite bulb colors are also down to only $20 from their $70 list price. Hurry and order now while stock is on hand.

Fill the room with soft white light and high-quality audio with the Sengled Pulse. Easily set it up by simply twisting both the Pulse Master and Satellite bulbs into any light fixture or recessed can 5 to 6 inches deep. Then, pair it with your smartphone or tablet through Bluetooth to enable remote control using the free Sengled Pulse app.

The Sengled Pulse starter kit comes with one master bulb and one satellite bulb, both with an integrated 13-watt JBL loudspeaker. You can use them as a left-right stereo pair or link up to seven satellite speaker bulbs to one master bulb to enjoy whole-home music. Adjust the audio channel of each bulb through the app for customized sound in your living spaces.

You also get full control of the light with Sengled Pulse. Use the app to make adjustments on the fly, depending on what the mood calls for. Whether it is calming low-light or an ambiance that’s energetic and bright, you have the freedom to present any space the way you want to. Also, these fully dimmable bulbs are built with LEDs that use 80% less energy than more traditional light bulbs.

Enjoy dimmable light and background music in any room of the house with the Sengled Pulse LED smart bulb with JBL Bluetooth speaker. Get the stater kit for as low as $24 at Amazon today. You can use the $76 you save to complete your setup at only $20 for each additional satellite bulb.

Looking to save on more smart home devices? Visit our curated deals page for the latest tech discounts.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here's one thing you need to do before giving your child a smartphone or tablet
walmart price cuts on dyson cordless stick vacuums v8 animal vacuum cleaner 3
Deals

Walmart and Amazon offer big savings on Shark and Dyson cordless vacuums

The quest for clean floors could be a bit more pleasant when you invest in an efficient cordless vacuum cleaner.  We found the best bargains on Shark and Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners from Walmart and Amazon.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
doss soundbox touch bluetooth speaker amazon deal
Deals

Crank up the party with the Doss Soundbox Touch Bluetooth speaker for only $25

With so many speakers out in the market, it’s difficult to choose. But every once in a while, something arrives that genuinely surprises. The Doss Soundbox Touch only costs $28 on Amazon but boasts terrific sound quality.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
hp sprocket 2in1 photo printer deal
Deals

Best Buy snaps $60 off the HP Sprocket so you can print pictures from your phone

Make instant memories with new-found friends with the HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Photo Printer. Order yours from Best Buy at the discounted price of $100 before school starts.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
walmart extends prime day hot deals on apple samsung hp dell and bose watch series 3 gps 38mm sport band aluminum case
Deals

Amazon is offering a major 28% discount on the Apple Watch Series 3

Smartwatches are growing in popularity as they provide the convenience to support your day-to-day. Amazon has a deal on the Apple Watch Series 3 that brings its list price of $280 down to $200.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
SanDisk Extreme SSD
Deals

SanDisk’s Extreme Portable External SSD gets an enormous 61% discount on Amazon

Saving on school essentials is at the top of each college student's mind. Check this deal on the SanDisk Extreme Portable External SSD. You can get a 61% discount when you order from Amazon now.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
hp envy asus gaming laptop best buy student deals x360 2 in 1 15 6 inch touchscreen lifestyle
Deals

Best Buy cuts $150 off HP and Asus laptops in its back-to-school sale

With Best Buy’s back-to-school deals, you have a chance to get many discounts on various tech devices like laptops. We have already listed here the best laptop deals from Best Buy’s big sale for you to check out.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Qustodio
Deals

Here’s one thing you need to do before giving your child a smartphone or tablet

Monitoring your kids' digital habits can be a challenge in today’s high-tech age, but great parental control software like Qustodio gives parents a much-needed advantage. Learn how you can protect your child from online dangers for cheap.
Posted By Lucas Coll
UE Megaboom in rain
Deals

Get the UE Megaboom Bluetooth speaker for its lowest price with our exclusive code

Talk about a great deal. Digital Trends teamed up with Daily Steals to slash $180 off the Ultimate Ears Megaboom (henceforth known as UE Megaboom), dropping the price down to just $70. Seriously.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best tablets for small businesses samsung galaxy tab s4 review 3394 800x534 c
Deals

Amazon slashes $150 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen included

The Galaxy Tab S4 is a great portable tablet with a unique desktop interface, making it a solid device for both work and play. Amazon currently has deals on the 64GB and 256GB versions that let you in on up to a 23% discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
amazon ninja coffee maker deals hot and cold brewed system auto iq tea with thermal carafe 04
Deals

Ninja’s Hot and Cold Brewed System gets a 20% price cut on Amazon

High-quality coffee makers usually carry a steep price tag, so a 20% price cut can possibly make all the difference. Lucky for you, Amazon is in the mood to brew up savings by putting this $200 machine on sale for $160.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
logitech gaming mouse amazon deals g903 lightspeed wireless
Deals

Play better than ever with these Logitech gaming mouse deals on Amazon

Whether you’re new to the world of PC gaming or just looking to replace your old, clunky gaming mouse, we have you covered. We scouted three Logitech mouse deals on Amazon that can help you achieve better gaming performance.
Posted By Erica Katherina
under armour backpack sale
Deals

Under Armour cuts an extra 25% off backpacks for your back-to-school needs

With a new school year around the corner, now’s the time for deals on backpacks. Under Armour is running its own back-to-school sale right now which knocks another 25% off already-discounted backpacks, clothing, and more.
Posted By Lucas Coll
hamilton beach trueair air purifier amazon deal
Deals

Breathe easier with the Hamilton Beach TrueAir, now only $60 on Amazon

Looking to get an air purifier for your bedroom or office? Check out the Hamilton Beach TrueAir. It has efficient cleaning power to get rid of airborne pollutants so you can enjoy fresher air. Order it on Amazon for only $60.
Posted By Erica Katherina
canon wireless all in one printers amazon deal ts8120
Deals

These Canon wireless all-in-one printers get massive price cuts on Amazon

Wireless printers provide the convenience of printing directly from handheld devices, saving you from the hassle and potential hazards that come with cables. Check out these Canon wireless printers that are on sale on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina