Amazon has the Shark Rocket DeluxePro TruePet vacuum on sale for $80 less

Our furry friends sure give us the pleasure of their company but all pet parents know that their shedding can get out of hand even with regular grooming. No one looks forward to vacuuming, but it still happens to be the best and most efficient way out of these hairy situations. Gear up for clean and breathable spaces with the Shark Rocket DeluxePro TruePet (HV322) vacuum available for $80 less on Amazon. Slash its $280 list price, and see how well it picks up all those loose ends for just $200.

The Shark HV 322 is ultra-light at 9.1 pounds and in spite of its small build, its suction power remains uncompromised and ready to take on stubborn and ground-in dirt across all floor types, but proves to work exceptionally well on hard floors. While floor care is a priority, surfaces also need to be dusted off, and there is absolutely no reason to fret as the HV322 has the ability to transform into a handheld vac. With the set of attachments, you’ll have everything you need for a deep clean. Pet owners will particularly appreciate the Pet Multi-Tool that works wonders in ridding your upholstery of pet hair.

This Shark Rocket vacuum is already easy to wield considering its light weight and advanced swivel steering on the main cleaning head. You’ll be able to effortlessly maneuver around and under furniture. And with LED lights on both the handle and nozzle, you’ll just have to brace yourself for what’s hiding in those hard-to-reach dark places.

There is no doubt that Shark incorporated thoughtful features into its design. Its handle is not only comfortable to hold but also gives you quick access to the switch between the two brushroll speeds. The Shark HV322 also saves on the cost of replacements with the provision of two washable foam filters to protect its motor. Attachments likewise can be cleaned under running water and be left to dry while the 0.69-quart dirt cup can easily be emptied from the bottom.

While not cordless, the vacuum’s 32-foot power cord should give you enough coverage to complete one entire room at a time. The Shark Rocket DeluxePro TruePet (HV322) will surely suit any homeowner looking for a floor-to-ceiling clean as it can do more than what you’d expect from a traditional upright vacuum. For the price of $200 on Amazon, you’ll get a slick vacuum plus $80 in savings.

Looking for more options? Check out what we have on vacuums under $100 or make room for an automated clean with the best robot vacuums for pet hair like the iRobot Roomba, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations