No home theater is complete without a great 4K TV at its center, and for a lot of people, the bigger that centerpiece, the better. If you’re one of those people, one of the best 65-inch TV deals you’ll find is at Best Buy today, as the retail giant has dropped the price of the Sony 65-inch X80J 4K smart TV all the way down to $800, a savings of $200 from its regular price of $1,000. This Sony 65-inch 4K TV also comes with three free months of Apple TV+ for new subscribers, making it one of the best 4K TV deals and one of the best Sony TV deals you’ll find today.

Whether you are looking to upgrade your home theater or start a new entertainment hub from scratch, this 65-inch Sony 4K TV is loaded with features that will fit nicely into any arrangement you may be dreaming up. It delivers stunning 4K picture quality with four times the resolution of HD, and features a powerful X1 4K HDR processor that reduces digital noise and boosts detail, producing lifelike images and an immersive entertainment experience. It also relies upon a unique 4K database called 4K X-Reality Pro, which is able to upscale all of the HD content you love to near-4K resolution. Motionflow XR technology makes this 65-inch Sony 4K TV particularly enticing for people who enjoy action-packed content, as it creates smoother on-screen motion and keeps image clarity lifelike even amidst fast-paced content playback.

Perhaps the best thing — and certainly the most convenient thing — about this 65-inch Sony 4K TV is that it’s a smart TV. It has Google Assistant built right into its interface, and it works with Amazon Alexa-enabled devices to control the TV as well. You can stream content straight from an Apple TV using Airplay 2, and can customize and control your smart home using HomeKit. It also features Google TV, allowing your to seamlessly browse over 700,000 movies and TV episodes from across streaming services that include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount+, YouTube, Peacock, HBO Max, and more.

At only $800 the Sony 65-inch X80J 4K smart TV is a steal at Best Buy today. This sale price is $200 off its regular price of $1,000, and three free months of Apple TV+ for new subscribers is included with purchase. Click over to Best Buy now to claim yours and make it the new centerpiece of your home entertainment setup.

