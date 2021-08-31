  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are on sale today — but not for long!

By

Upgrade your daily listening experience with the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones! Right now, you can take advantage of these Sony headphone deals going on at Best Buy to get the WH-1000XM3 headphones on sale for just $235, marked down $115 from their regular price of $350. Get these noise-canceling headphones for half price now to experience the difference. Featuring noise-canceling technology and the ability to pair with your Google Assistant, these are the perfect headphones for everything from your daily commute to late-night study sessions to streaming your favorite video games or recording music tracks.

Buy Now

If you’re in the market for a high-end pair of wireless headphones, then you need to check out the Sony WH-1000XM3. These noise-canceling headphones deliver immersive audio for anything you listen to. Whether you’re streaming on Twitch, laying down tracks, listening to podcasts, or attending online classes, you’ll enjoy crystal clear sound and never miss a beat. Activate Google Assistant with one touch to get things done on the go; with over 30 hours of continuous battery life from a single charge, you can take these headphones everywhere you need to go. Soft pressure-relieving ear pads make these headphones comfortable enough for all-day wear.

These headphones come with their own carrying case, USB charging cable, audio cable for wired connection, and a plug adapter for in-flight use. These Sony over-the-ear headphones make a great addition to your travel accessories. With over 4,500 five-star ratings on Best Buy, you know that this is a quality headset for all of your listening needs. Make calls, play music, stay connected and do more of what you love with these premium wireless headphones.

Right now, you can get these Sony WH-1000XM3 and Sony WH-1000XM4 deals for either free delivery or in-store pickup where available. Get the black and gold Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones now from Best Buy for just $235. They’ve slashed the price in half from $350 so you can save $115 when you order these headphones today. Hurry, at these prices supplies are sure to go fast!

Buy Now

More Headphones Deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great headphone deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds

$20 $25
Want the smallest and most affordable true wireless earbuds around? The Skullcandy Dime are super easy on the wallet, small enough to attach to a keychain, and they sound surprisingly good, too.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$190 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$200 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Buy at Amazon
Wow!

Jabra Elite 45h Wireless On-Ear Headphones

$93 $100
We think these are some of the best wireless headphones you can get for less than $100. Super comfortable, and with incredible battery life and sound quality. Perfect for the home, gym, or commuting.
Buy at Amazon

JLab JBuds Air Icon True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

$30 $59
Six hours of battery life and gym-proof water resistance make the JBuds Air Icon True Wireless a great audio companion. At this price, they're a steal.
Buy at Amazon
WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Solo 3 Wireless

$130 $200
There’s more to the Beats Solo 3 Wireless than just kick and punch — they’re small and nimble, so they can be folded up and dropped into a handbag, backpack, or maybe even a fanny pack.
Buy at Amazon
PERFECT FOR HOME OFFICES

Sony WH-1000XM3

$348 $400
Don't wait... now is your last chance to get the awesome Sony WH-1000XM3 at a steep discount while stores get rid of their remaining inventory to make room for the newer WH-1000XM4.
Buy at Walmart

Sony WH-CH510 Wireless headphones

$38 $58
For a more affordable option that still offers the comfort and quality of the Sony brand, these over-ear headphones are perfect for casual use at home or in the office.
Buy at Walmart

JBL TUNE 700BT Full-size Bluetooth Headphones with Mic

$79 $110
Play all day long with 24-hour battery life and these comfortable over-the-ear headphones. JBL bass for music and handsfree operation for phone calls and talking with digital voice assistants.
Buy at Walmart

Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds

$60 $100
These are a great alternative to AirPods if you're an Android user. The highly rated Jabra Elite 65t are a great gift for true wireless freedom.
Buy at Amazon
WIRELESS EARBUDS

Jabra Elite Active 45e

$46 $100
Need a sweatproof pair of banded Bluetooth earbuds to take with you to the gym? The Elite Active 45e are what you need -- they're lightweight, sound great, and last for nine hours on a single charge.
Buy at Best Buy
AMAZON RENEWED

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case (Renewed)

$171 $190
Get the AirPods Pro you want but save some money with these renewed earbuds. These pre-owned earbuds have been tested and cleaned by Amazon suppliers.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

