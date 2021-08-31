Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Upgrade your daily listening experience with the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones! Right now, you can take advantage of these Sony headphone deals going on at Best Buy to get the WH-1000XM3 headphones on sale for just $235, marked down $115 from their regular price of $350. Get these noise-canceling headphones for half price now to experience the difference. Featuring noise-canceling technology and the ability to pair with your Google Assistant, these are the perfect headphones for everything from your daily commute to late-night study sessions to streaming your favorite video games or recording music tracks.

If you’re in the market for a high-end pair of wireless headphones, then you need to check out the Sony WH-1000XM3. These noise-canceling headphones deliver immersive audio for anything you listen to. Whether you’re streaming on Twitch, laying down tracks, listening to podcasts, or attending online classes, you’ll enjoy crystal clear sound and never miss a beat. Activate Google Assistant with one touch to get things done on the go; with over 30 hours of continuous battery life from a single charge, you can take these headphones everywhere you need to go. Soft pressure-relieving ear pads make these headphones comfortable enough for all-day wear.

These headphones come with their own carrying case, USB charging cable, audio cable for wired connection, and a plug adapter for in-flight use. These Sony over-the-ear headphones make a great addition to your travel accessories. With over 4,500 five-star ratings on Best Buy, you know that this is a quality headset for all of your listening needs. Make calls, play music, stay connected and do more of what you love with these premium wireless headphones.

Right now, you can get these Sony WH-1000XM3 and Sony WH-1000XM4 deals for either free delivery or in-store pickup where available. Get the black and gold Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones now from Best Buy for just $235. They’ve slashed the price in half from $350 so you can save $115 when you order these headphones today. Hurry, at these prices supplies are sure to go fast!

