As we look through Cyber Monday deals and pick out the best ones for you, we keep finding something great to see. Products are at a price lower than we’ve ever seen them at before, such as with the Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones that are now only $68. When this sale ends, they’ll go back up to their normal price of $148. If you’ve just done the math, you’ll see that’s an $80 discount, or over 50% off. So if you’re looking for a great deal on wireless headphones, don’t hesitate on this deal.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-CH710N headphones

The Sony WH-CH710N headphones are over-ear headphones with soft earcups and a comfortable, hugging fit. Their 30mm drivers will push high-quality sounds, including deep bass and strong tenor, into your ears for over 35 hours before needing to charge them. You’ll also find pleasant features like hands-free calling and quick USB-C charging. However, one of the biggest features of the Sony WH-CH710N is probably the noise cancellation.

You may hear a lot of fuss about getting the best active noise cancellation (ANC) in earbuds, but a lot of this has to do with passive noise cancellation. When earbuds are jammed in your ears, they are going to block out sounds even when they aren’t turned on. The best noise-canceling headphones have to work at it a lot harder because it isn’t as easy to get a comfortable seal around your ears. In the case of Sony WH-CH710N, the best of both worlds can be achieved. The wide pads will surround your ears and can be adjusted to fit perfectly via the metal sliders. When ANC is active, Sony’s Dual Noise Sensor tech filters out the sound of your surrounding environment.

While we’re in favor of getting the Sony WH-CH710N headphones while they are over half off, we know they might not put a check in every box for your personal headphones requirements. If that’s the case for you, check out some other Cyber Monday headphone deals, where we’re sure you’ll find something to love. However, if you’re sold on the Sony WH-CH710N headphones, be sure to pick them up now while they are only $68. They’re usually $148, so if you act now you can get them for $80 off!

