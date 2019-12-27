The New Year is when we often think of resolutions. If you want to improve on your focus or performance, a pair of headphones will help keep all the hubbub down to a minimum. With Amazon’s deals on these Sony Extra Bass wireless headphones, you’d be able to tune in to great sound, take your music on the go, and save as much as $100.

Sony WH-XB700 — $78 ($52Off)

Bassheads will immediately find themselves at home with Sony’s WH-XB700 Extra Bass feature that amplifies the low-end frequencies. The great thing about it is that it manages to stay well-balanced through the mids and highs without any compromise to vocal clarity. Some may already find themselves completely at home with Sony’s sound signature, but for those looking to make distinct customizations, the Headphones Connect app allows you to toggle through its equalizer and choose among preset sound stages for club, concert hall, arena, and outdoor stage.

Spare yourself from the chore of untangling cables — the WH-XB700 can be instantly and seamless paired with any Bluetooth 0r NFC enabled device. Further allowing you to remain untethered, controls for playback, calls, and voice command with Alexa are readily accessible through the multifunction buttons on the left ear cup along with the integrated microphone. While its 30-hour battery life lets you listen wirelessly, it’s nice to have the option to go wired with a standard 3.5mm audio jack and cable when you’re in flight or when you run out of juice. You can get a full 100% charge in four hours through its USB-C port, but should you lack the time, 10 minutes of being plugged in will yield 90 minutes of playback.

Apart from the great sound and its wireless capabilities, Sony also came up with a design that delivers in terms of wearability and portability. The WH-XB700’s headband is adjustable for a precise fit while the ear cups are densely padded for maximum comfort. You’ll have no issues taking this headset on the go with a frame that swivels for easy storage. At only 6.9 ounces, it’s incredibly lightweight, and light on the budget at just $78 instead of the usual $130 from Amazon.

Sony WH-XB900N — $148 ($100 Off)

If you want absolutely nothing to get in between you and your sound, you’ll be glad to know that Sony is in a league of its own when it comes to eliminating unwanted background noise. It is, after all, the brand that brought us the best noise-canceling cans in today’s market, the WH-1000XM3. The WH-XB900N is a more affordable alternative but with the feature for Extra Bass intact.

Like most headphones from Sony, the WH-XB900N lets you fine-tune your listening experience through the Headphones Connect app. Only this time, you’ll not only be able to adjust sound levels on its equalizer but also go through its modes of noise-cancellation,

Bluetooth, NFC, and in-ear controls are all in place to deliver wireless freedom straight to your ears. The WH-XB900N flaunts an intuitive touch panel that allows you to change tracks, adjust volume, take or reject calls, and activate Alexa or your phone’s voice assistants through taps and swipes. And when someone pops in to catch up for a while, you can simply place your hand over the right ear cup and Quick Attention mode decreases the volume and pauses ANC without you having to take your headphones off.

Portability, comfort, and convenience likewise are features you won’t miss out on. This headset sports a foldable frame for easy storage in its soft case while a snug fit is ensured with an adjustable headband and cushioned ear cups. With a 30-hour battery life plus quick charging that could get you 60 minutes of playback within 10 minutes, you surely have enough juice left when you call it a day. And when push comes to shove, you can opt for a hardwired connection with the provided 3.5mm audio cable.

Usually retailing for $248, Amazon will be happy to ship the Sony WH-XB900N at no additional cost for just $148.

