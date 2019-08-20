Share

If you are looking for an affordable alternative to the best noise-canceling headphones, the Sony WH-XB900N Extra Bass is a good option. You can get this Bluetooth headset with digital noise cancellation at $150 below its regular price on Amazon. This wireless headphone deal is even made better by being bundled with a headphone stand or battery pack.

The Sony WH-XB900N Extra Bass wireless noise-canceling headphone bundles usually sell for $350. You can now get either set at only $200 on Amazon. That is almost a $100 under the other Sony headphones deal we recently found. You can even get an additional $50 off if you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card. Hurry and order now while supplies last.

In our in-depth review, we found that the Sony WH-XB900N are a decent pair of wireless headphones. They offer an impressive feature set and great battery life. If you need noise cancellation while you are working at home or the office, these can be a good investment.

The Sony WH-XB900N Extra Bass wireless noise-canceling headphones focus on a bass-forward audio performance. It provides you with a bass boost that can be turned up or down on the app’s equalizer. This control can be very helpful to balance out the sound signatures for a more personalized and enjoyable listening experience.

With the Sony WH-XB900N wireless headphones, you get a user experience that is similar to its more premium brothers. These noise-canceling headsets share the same intuitive touch controls on the outside of the right earcup. You only need to swipe up or down to adjust the volume or left or right to change songs. Touching the pad will play or pause the music while holding the touchpad will activate your voice assistant.

You will also find physical buttons on the left earcup of the Sony WH-XB900N wireless headphones. One button turns the noise cancellation on or off or lets in some ambient sound. Another one controls power and places the headset in pairing mode.

Another great functionality that comes with the Sony WH-XB900N is the auto-pause when these wireless headphones are removed. Also, cupping your right hand to the right cup will temporarily pipe in sound from the outside.

Enjoy the convenience of digital noise cancellation and intuitive controls with the Sony WH-XB900N. Get yourself a pair of these wireless headphones with a 5,000mAh battery pack or headphone stand for a discounted price of $200. Both bundles also come with a Knox Gear EVA headphone case.

