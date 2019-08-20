Share

Sennheiser has a strong reputation for producing world-class audio devices. In fact, they made our pick for the best headphones for music in 2019. If you want to own one of their high-quality headsets without spending a fortune, check out the HD 4.40BT wireless headphones. This already affordable Bluetooth headset is down to only $90 on Amazon after getting a cool price cut.

Save 10% on the usually $100 Sennheiser HD 4.40BT wireless headphones when you buy it from Amazon. If you are looking for something more suitable for your home entertainment setup, check out this other Sennheiser deal we found.

The Sennheiser HD 4.40BT headset lets you listen to your favorite music on the go without getting tangled. These wireless headphones combine Bluetooth 4.0 with AptX technology to deliver high-quality wireless sound. They also have excellent battery life, which allows you to enjoy up to 25 hours of wireless listening on a single charge. Plus, you can easily pair this headset with any compatible smart device using near field communication (NFC).

Together with freedom of movement, the HD 4.40BT wireless headphones also provides you with the signature Sennheiser sound. Its proprietary drivers produce a detailed and well-balanced audio quality which is made more enjoyable with dynamic bass. The closed-back, around-ear design also helps improve each listening experience by enhancing the sound while keeping you comfortable.

Easily adjust volume and change the tracks with the intuitive controls mounted on the earcups of the Sennheiser HD 4.40BT wireless headphones. These controls also let you manage incoming calls, which you can answer using this headset’s integrated microphones.

Aside from being a joy to listen with, these Sennheiser HD 4.40BT wireless headphones are also something you can be proud to wear. It received the iF Design Award in 2017, thanks to its minimalist and elegant look. And when you need to tuck them away, just fold its headband and store it in the included protective case.

Pay only $90 instead of $100 when you purchase the Sennheiser HD 4.40BT wireless headphones on Amazon today. Hurry and order today while the deal is live.

