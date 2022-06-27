You won’t believe how cheap this 50-inch 4K TV is today

TCL has been making some interesting moves into the TV world recently, especially regarding its budget offerings, like this 50-inch 4K Roku smart TV. Even better, you can grab it at a discount from Walmart for just $278 compared to the $450 list price; that’s nearly 50% off, which is why this is one of our favorite Walmart TV deals today.

Why you should buy this 50-inch TV

Why Buy

Has HDR

Supports HDMI ARC

Includes a digital TV tuner

One of the most impressive things about this 50-inch TV is that it includes HDR at a budget price so you can enjoy the superior contrast that the technology brings to the home theater experience. It also has a 4K resolution, and while it doesn’t have a dedicated internal upscaler, it’s still nice to have as content starts to move toward being 4K as a standard. On top of that, the whole experience is built around the Roku platform, which means you get a rather straightforward and minimalist UI and interface that makes browsing much more accessible in general.

Speaking of convenience, you can also control the TV from your smartphone with the associated app, making the whole process much more manageable. That’s especially important given that it supports all the major streaming apps, so you have potentially hundreds of thousands of things to shift through, which is why voice control is so important. The app is also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, so you don’t have to keep going into the Roku app constantly, making it an even more convenient option. It also has HDMI ARC support, which allows you to passthrough audio so that you don’t have to extend an extra cable, making cable management a bit more hassle-free.

Finally, we’re happy to note that it has both dual-band Wi-Fi and Ethernet support, so you have many options for connecting to the internet. If you’re in a place with internet issues, you’ll be happy to know that it also includes an internal TV tuner so that you can watch local channels when the internet is out.

More TV deals you can shop today

While this 50-inch TV from TCL is pretty great, there are a few other options that might work out a bit better for you, whether they’re more feature-packed, slightly different size, or maybe even a bit more affordable. You can peruse our list of excellent TV deals to find something, but here’s a list of some top picks.

